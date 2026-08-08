Viera Ermelindo Tembo

Viera Ermelindo Tembo

batsman

Full name:Viera Ermelindo Tembo
Nationality:Mozambique

Teams

2024 Teams

Mozambique

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1519
Innings02
Overs07.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs045
Wickets01
Avg045
SR042
Eco06.42
BB01
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1519
Innings1115
Not outs44
Runs108131
Balls Faced120168
Avg15.4211.9
SR9077.97
Fours711
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2727
Hundreds00

Another Players

Emilio, Last

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Huo, Joao

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Carava, Frederico

Carava, Frederico

Bulele, Jose

Bulele, Jose

Matsinhe, Zefanias Emilio

Matsinhe, Zefanias Emilio

Navicha, Agostinho

Navicha, Agostinho

Joao, Jose Melita

Joao, Jose Melita

Raposo, Camate Bez

Raposo, Camate Bez