Viera Ermelindo Tembo
batsman
|Full name:
|Viera Ermelindo Tembo
|Nationality:
|Mozambique
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|19
|Innings
|0
|2
|Overs
|0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|45
|Wickets
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|45
|SR
|0
|42
|Eco
|0
|6.42
|BB
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|19
|Innings
|11
|15
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|108
|131
|Balls Faced
|120
|168
|Avg
|15.42
|11.9
|SR
|90
|77.97
|Fours
|7
|11
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|27
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0