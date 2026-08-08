Vikas Singh Hathwala

Vikas Singh Hathwala

batsman

Full name:Vikas Singh Hathwala
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Services

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches2836
Innings94
Overs89.311.0
Balls--
Maidens70
Runs26667
Wickets62
Avg44.3333.5
SR89.533
Eco2.976.09
BB21
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches2836
Innings4634
Not outs38
Runs1333626
Balls Faced2047559
Avg3124.07
SR65.11111.98
Fours15449
Fifties83
Sixies2421
Highest11561
Hundreds10

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Dhankhar, Vineet

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Rohilla, Shubham

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Rathee, Mohit

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Paliwal, Rajat

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