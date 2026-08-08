Vikas Singh Hathwala
batsman
|Full name:
|Vikas Singh Hathwala
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|28
|36
|Innings
|9
|4
|Overs
|89.3
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|Runs
|266
|67
|Wickets
|6
|2
|Avg
|44.33
|33.5
|SR
|89.5
|33
|Eco
|2.97
|6.09
|BB
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|28
|36
|Innings
|46
|34
|Not outs
|3
|8
|Runs
|1333
|626
|Balls Faced
|2047
|559
|Avg
|31
|24.07
|SR
|65.11
|111.98
|Fours
|154
|49
|Fifties
|8
|3
|Sixies
|24
|21
|Highest
|115
|61
|Hundreds
|1
|0