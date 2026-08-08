Viki Khokan Saha
batsman
|Full name:
|Viki Khokan Saha
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|3
|3
|Innings
|17
|2
|3
|Overs
|241.1
|17.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|32
|0
|0
|Runs
|883
|78
|59
|Wickets
|12
|1
|2
|Avg
|73.58
|78
|29.5
|SR
|120.58
|102
|30
|Eco
|3.66
|4.58
|5.9
|BB
|5
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|3
|3
|Innings
|17
|2
|2
|Not outs
|11
|1
|1
|Runs
|69
|1
|7
|Balls Faced
|179
|4
|11
|Avg
|11.5
|1
|7
|SR
|38.54
|25
|63.63
|Fours
|10
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|18
|1
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0