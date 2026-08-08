Viki Khokan Saha

Viki Khokan Saha

batsman

Full name:Viki Khokan Saha
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Tripura

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1133
Innings1723
Overs241.117.010.0
Balls---
Maidens3200
Runs8837859
Wickets1212
Avg73.587829.5
SR120.5810230
Eco3.664.585.9
BB512
4w000
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1133
Innings1722
Not outs1111
Runs6917
Balls Faced179411
Avg11.517
SR38.542563.63
Fours1000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1816
Hundreds000

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