Vishnu Sukumaran
batsman
|Full name:
|Vishnu Sukumaran
|Nationality:
|United arab emirates
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|2.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|4
|4
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|2
|2
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|17
|17
|Balls Faced
|47
|47
|Avg
|8.5
|8.5
|SR
|36.17
|36.17
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|15
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0