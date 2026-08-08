Vishnu Sukumaran

Vishnu Sukumaran

batsman

Full name:Vishnu Sukumaran
Nationality:United arab emirates

Teams

2025 Teams

United Arab Emirates

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches22
Innings11
Overs2.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs44
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco22
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs1717
Balls Faced4747
Avg8.58.5
SR36.1736.17
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1515
Hundreds00

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