Wan Muhammad Azam Wan Ahmad

Wan Muhammad Azam Wan Ahmad

wicket keeper

Full name:Wan Muhammad Azam Wan Ahmad
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Malaysia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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