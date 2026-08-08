Waqar Ahmed
bowler
|Full name:
|Waqar Ahmed
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|105
|51
|12
|Innings
|178
|48
|12
|Overs
|2774.0
|358.1
|41.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|476
|20
|0
|Runs
|9610
|1903
|366
|Wickets
|402
|67
|14
|Avg
|23.9
|28.4
|26.14
|SR
|41.4
|32.07
|17.57
|Eco
|3.46
|5.31
|8.92
|BB
|11
|4
|3
|4w
|18
|3
|0
|5w
|26
|0
|0
|10w
|5
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|105
|51
|12
|Innings
|153
|34
|8
|Not outs
|28
|9
|4
|Runs
|1530
|272
|16
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|24
|Avg
|12.24
|10.88
|4
|SR
|0
|0
|66.66
|Fours
|0
|0
|1
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|184
|41
|8
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0