Waqar Ahmed

Waqar Ahmed

bowler

Full name:Waqar Ahmed
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Peshawar Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1055112
Innings1784812
Overs2774.0358.141.0
Balls---
Maidens476200
Runs96101903366
Wickets4026714
Avg23.928.426.14
SR41.432.0717.57
Eco3.465.318.92
BB1143
4w1830
5w2600
10w500

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1055112
Innings153348
Not outs2894
Runs153027216
Balls Faced0024
Avg12.2410.884
SR0066.66
Fours001
Fifties100
Sixies000
Highest184418
Hundreds100

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