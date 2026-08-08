Waqar Ahmed
batsman
|Full name:
|Waqar Ahmed
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|15
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|15
|Innings
|15
|15
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|518
|462
|Balls Faced
|839
|631
|Avg
|39.84
|30.8
|SR
|61.74
|73.21
|Fours
|84
|59
|Fifties
|3
|5
|Sixies
|4
|6
|Highest
|134
|87
|Hundreds
|1
|0