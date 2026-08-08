Waqar Ahmed

Waqar Ahmed

batsman

Full name:Waqar Ahmed
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Peshawar Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches815
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches815
Innings1515
Not outs20
Runs518462
Balls Faced839631
Avg39.8430.8
SR61.7473.21
Fours8459
Fifties35
Sixies46
Highest13487
Hundreds10

Another Players

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Khan, Sajid

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