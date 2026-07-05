Wesley Coulentianos
batsman
|Full name:
|Wesley Coulentianos
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|86
|40
|10
|Innings
|12
|2
|0
|Overs
|28.2
|4.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|132
|26
|0
|Wickets
|1
|1
|0
|Avg
|132
|26
|0
|SR
|170
|24
|0
|Eco
|4.65
|6.5
|0
|BB
|1
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|86
|40
|10
|Innings
|144
|39
|10
|Not outs
|14
|6
|1
|Runs
|5003
|1205
|145
|Balls Faced
|9326
|1755
|172
|Avg
|38.48
|36.51
|16.11
|SR
|53.64
|68.66
|84.3
|Fours
|627
|86
|12
|Fifties
|28
|11
|0
|Sixies
|35
|14
|0
|Highest
|172
|76
|33
|Hundreds
|11
|0
|0