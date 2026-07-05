Wesley Coulentianos

Wesley Coulentianos

batsman

Full name:Wesley Coulentianos
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Eastern Storm

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches864010
Innings1220
Overs28.24.00
Balls---
Maidens300
Runs132260
Wickets110
Avg132260
SR170240
Eco4.656.50
BB110
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches864010
Innings1443910
Not outs1461
Runs50031205145
Balls Faced93261755172
Avg38.4836.5116.11
SR53.6468.6684.3
Fours6278612
Fifties28110
Sixies35140
Highest1727633
Hundreds1100

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