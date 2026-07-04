William Taylor O'Donnell
batsman
|Full name:
|William Taylor O'Donnell
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|27
|19
|Innings
|5
|5
|0
|Overs
|15.0
|27.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|62
|193
|0
|Wickets
|1
|1
|0
|Avg
|62
|193
|0
|SR
|90
|162
|0
|Eco
|4.13
|7.14
|0
|BB
|1
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|27
|19
|Innings
|37
|26
|18
|Not outs
|6
|1
|1
|Runs
|1164
|835
|396
|Balls Faced
|2566
|1091
|314
|Avg
|37.54
|33.4
|23.29
|SR
|45.36
|76.53
|126.11
|Fours
|120
|71
|21
|Fifties
|6
|8
|1
|Sixies
|18
|18
|22
|Highest
|137
|106
|50
|Hundreds
|3
|1
|0