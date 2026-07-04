William Taylor O'Donnell

William Taylor O'Donnell

batsman

Full name:William Taylor O'Donnell
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches192719
Innings550
Overs15.027.00
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs621930
Wickets110
Avg621930
SR901620
Eco4.137.140
BB110
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches192719
Innings372618
Not outs611
Runs1164835396
Balls Faced25661091314
Avg37.5433.423.29
SR45.3676.53126.11
Fours1207121
Fifties681
Sixies181822
Highest13710650
Hundreds310

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