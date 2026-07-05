Yeasin Arafat
bowler
|Full name:
|Yeasin Arafat
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|19
|9
|Innings
|15
|18
|8
|Overs
|184.4
|116.1
|19.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|26
|5
|0
|Runs
|621
|684
|157
|Wickets
|30
|26
|8
|Avg
|20.7
|26.3
|19.62
|SR
|36.93
|26.8
|14.62
|Eco
|3.36
|5.88
|8.05
|BB
|9
|8
|4
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|2
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|19
|9
|Innings
|12
|11
|7
|Not outs
|2
|1
|4
|Runs
|80
|110
|29
|Balls Faced
|151
|165
|27
|Avg
|8
|11
|9.66
|SR
|52.98
|66.66
|107.4
|Fours
|8
|10
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|5
|1
|Highest
|24
|38
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0