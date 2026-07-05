Yeasin Arafat

Yeasin Arafat

bowler

Full name:Yeasin Arafat
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10199
Innings15188
Overs184.4116.119.3
Balls---
Maidens2650
Runs621684157
Wickets30268
Avg20.726.319.62
SR36.9326.814.62
Eco3.365.888.05
BB984
4w101
5w210
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10199
Innings12117
Not outs214
Runs8011029
Balls Faced15116527
Avg8119.66
SR52.9866.66107.4
Fours8103
Fifties000
Sixies251
Highest24389
Hundreds000

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