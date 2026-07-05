Zakhele Christian Qwabe

Zakhele Christian Qwabe

bowler

Full name:Zakhele Christian Qwabe
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Cape

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches715322
Innings1165121
Overs1642.0354.456.0
Balls---
Maidens356211
Runs54871642394
Wickets2015514
Avg27.2929.8528.14
SR49.0138.6924
Eco3.344.627.03
BB843
4w1110
5w700
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches715322
Innings107354
Not outs2091
Runs75211813
Balls Faced154624514
Avg8.644.534.33
SR48.6448.1692.85
Fours92111
Fifties100
Sixies1810
Highest971411
Hundreds000

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