Zakhele Christian Qwabe
bowler
|Full name:
|Zakhele Christian Qwabe
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|71
|53
|22
|Innings
|116
|51
|21
|Overs
|1642.0
|354.4
|56.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|356
|21
|1
|Runs
|5487
|1642
|394
|Wickets
|201
|55
|14
|Avg
|27.29
|29.85
|28.14
|SR
|49.01
|38.69
|24
|Eco
|3.34
|4.62
|7.03
|BB
|8
|4
|3
|4w
|11
|1
|0
|5w
|7
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|71
|53
|22
|Innings
|107
|35
|4
|Not outs
|20
|9
|1
|Runs
|752
|118
|13
|Balls Faced
|1546
|245
|14
|Avg
|8.64
|4.53
|4.33
|SR
|48.64
|48.16
|92.85
|Fours
|92
|11
|1
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|18
|1
|0
|Highest
|97
|14
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0