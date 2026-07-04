Zubaidi Zulkifle

Zubaidi Zulkifle

batsman

Full name:Zubaidi Zulkifle
Nationality:Malaysia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Malaysia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches42542
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches42542
Innings41541
Not outs202
Runs91934919
Balls Faced58951589
Avg23.566.823.56
SR156.0266.66156.02
Fours93493
Fifties303
Sixies49149
Highest963196
Hundreds000

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