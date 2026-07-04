Zubaidi Zulkifle
batsman
|Full name:
|Zubaidi Zulkifle
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|42
|5
|42
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|42
|5
|42
|Innings
|41
|5
|41
|Not outs
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|919
|34
|919
|Balls Faced
|589
|51
|589
|Avg
|23.56
|6.8
|23.56
|SR
|156.02
|66.66
|156.02
|Fours
|93
|4
|93
|Fifties
|3
|0
|3
|Sixies
|49
|1
|49
|Highest
|96
|31
|96
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0