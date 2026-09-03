Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction SAU 51 % Chance of Winning BHR 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the ACC Men's Premier Cup is about to be a thrilling encounter in Group A, as it will be Bahrain going against Saudi Arabia. This match will be played on 4 September at 7:00 AM IST at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval. Bahrain is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Hong Kong by 32 runs. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Malaysia by 93 runs. Can Bahrain continue their winning momentum in the next game?

Who will win? Bahrain Saudi Arabia Vote 0 votes

Facts: Saudi Arabia has won two out of its three head-to-head matches against Bahrain.

Ahmer Bin Nasir, from Bahrain, has scored 48 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24.

Usman Najeeb, from Saudi Arabia, has taken 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.66.

Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia Chances of Winning

Bahrain will enter the next game against Saudi Arabia with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ahmer Bin Nasir, who has scored 48 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24, and Ali Dawood, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.50. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their past record against Bahrain, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Usman Najeeb, who has scored 80 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 166.66, and Muhammad Saqib, who has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.40.

Bahrain Chances of Winning: 51%

Saudi Arabia Chances of Winning: 49%

Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bahrain has regained their winning momentum after a shaky start in this tournament. The team is now having a win and a loss in the two games it has played, as they now aim to secure more wins and rank up in the standings. In the next game against Saudi Arabia, they will be keen to take revenge for the previous losses, looking at it as an opportunity to continue their form. They have batsmen such as Junaid Aziz, who has scored 47 runs off 60 balls in one game, and Fiaz Ahmed, who has scored 31 runs in 2 innings at an average of 15.50. Imran Anwar has managed to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.33.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia has not been able to find their rhythm properly in this tournament. The team has lost both of its opening games, which has caused some challenges for them. As Saudi Arabia aims to regain their winning momentum, the next game against Bahrain could help them in doing so. Their record against Bahrain has been strong, but they will be facing each other for the first time in 9 years. They have batsmen such as Hisham Shaikh, who has scored 73 runs in 2 innings at an average of 36.50, and Manan Ali, who has scored 71 runs in 2 innings at an average of 35.50. Usman Najeeb has been able to take 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.66.

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Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will be played at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, which serves as the home-ground for Malaysia. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. In the initial overs, pacers will be able to benefit with early swing, while spinners will become effective in the middle overs when the pitch slows down. Batters will be rewarded with runs at this venue once they settle. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 67% Humidity 24° - 33° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 67% Humidity 24° - 33° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Player List

Team Form

Bahrain Team Form

Bahrain has been able to regain its winning momentum after a string of losses. The team holds four consecutive losses and a win in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Muhammad Salman, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.50, and

Saudi Arabia Team Form

Saudi Arabia have now encountered a losing streak in this format of the game. The team has lost all of its last five games in this format, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Zain Ul Abidin, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 28.25, and Waji Ul Hassan, who has scored 50 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25.

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Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia Top Batters

Ahmer Bin Nasir is the highest run-scorer for Bahrain in this tournament. He has been able to score just 48 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 24.

Usman Najeeb is the highest run-scorer for Saudi Arabia in this tournament. He has been able to score 80 runs for the team in 2 innings at a strike rate of 166.66.

Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia Top Bowlers

Ali Dawood is the leading wicket-taker for Bahrain in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 10.50.

Usman Najeeb is the leading wicket-taker for Saudi Arabia in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 16.66.