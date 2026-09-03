Glasgow Cosmic vs Belfast Wolves European T20 Premier League Match Prediction GLA 48 % Chance of Winning BEL 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The cricket fans are excitedly waiting for the upcoming match in the European T20 Premier League, as the next game will feature the clash between Glasgow Cosmic and Belfast Wolves. This match will be played on 4 September at 6:45 PM IST at Sportpark Westvliet. Glasgow Cosmic will be eager to secure a win in this game and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Belfast Wolves will be heading to this game after losing its previous match against Edinburgh Castle Rockers by 59 runs.

Who will win? Glasgow Cosmic Belfast Wolves Vote 0 votes

Facts: Glasgow Cosmic and Belfast Wolves will be facing each other for the first time in this tournament.

Jason Roy, from Glasgow Cosmic, has scored 11361 runs in 434 innings at an average of 27.37.

Fred Klaassen, from Belfast Wolves, has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 11.60.

Glasgow Cosmic vs Belfast Wolves Chances of Winning

Belfast Wolves will enter the upcoming match against Glasgow Cosmic with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Glenn Maxwell, who has scored 113 runs in 4 innings at an average of 37.66, and Fred Klaassen, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 11.60.

On the other hand, Glasgow Cosmic will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jason Roy, who has scored 11361 runs in 434 innings at an average of 27.37, and Lungi Ngidi, who holds 239 wickets in 185 innings at an average of 21.66.

Glasgow Cosmic Chances of Winning: 48%

Belfast Wolves Chances of Winning: 52%

Glasgow Cosmic vs Belfast Wolves Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Glasgow Cosmic has not managed to maintain a proper start in this tournament. With a shaky start this season, the team is now looking for ways through which they will be able to make it back to the top of the table. But it would be quite challenging, noting their upcoming match against Belfast Wolves, who have done well in this tournament so far. They have batsmen such as Richie Berrington, who has scored 3119 runs in 123 innings at an average of 30.57, and Liam Livingstone, who has scored 8451 runs in 337 innings at an average of 28.55.

On the other hand, Belfast Wolves have also shown some strong performances in this tournament. But lately, their performance has been affected in a recent game, as the team now holds two wins and a loss in the four games it has played. However, the upcoming match against Glasgow Cosmic could help them to regain their winning momentum. They have batsmen such as Paul Stirling, who has scored 81 runs in 3 innings at an average of 40.50, and Mark Chapman, who has scored 111 runs in 4 innings at an average of 27.75. Mark Adair has managed to take 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.25.

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Glasgow Cosmic vs Belfast Wolves Match Toss Prediction

The match between Glasgow Cosmic and Belfast Wolves will be played at Sportpark Westvliet. This venue has hosted a total of 23 T20Is, out of which 12 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 144, but it falls to 130 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

Light Rain 81% Humidity 17° - 21° C Temperature 39 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 81% Humidity 17° - 21° C Temperature 39 kmph Wind Speed

Glasgow Cosmic and Belfast Wolves Player List

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Team Form

Glasgow Cosmic Team Form

Glasgow Cosmic has shown mixed performances in this tournament. The team is having more losses than wins in its recent games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Liam Livingstone, who holds 164 wickets in 208 innings at an average of 26.31, and George Munsey, who has scored 3485 runs in 124 innings at an average of 30.30.

Belfast Wolves Team Form

Belfast Wolves just got their winning momentum affected before this game. The team is now having one loss and two wins in its last four games, as they aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Chris Jordan, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 46.50, and Tim Tector, who has scored 34 runs in 3 innings at an average of 11.33.

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Glasgow Cosmic vs Belfast Wolves Top Batters

Jason Roy will be a key batsman for Glasgow Cosmic in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 11361 runs in 434 innings at an average of 27.37.

Glenn Maxwell is the highest run-scorer for Belfast Wolves in this tournament. He has managed to score 113 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 37.67.

Glasgow Cosmic vs Belfast Wolves Top Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi will be a key bowler for Glasgow Cosmic in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 239 wickets in 185 innings at an average of 21.66.

Fred Klaassen is the leading wicket-taker for Belfast Wolves in this tournament. He has been able to take 5 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an economy of 6.44.