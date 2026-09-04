Malaysia vs Hong Kong ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction MYS 44 % Chance of Winning HK 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are now waiting for the upcoming match in the ACC Men's Premier Cup, as it would be Malaysia going against Hong Kong. This match will be played on 5 September at 7:00 AM IST at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval. Malaysia is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Nepal by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Hong Kong is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Bahrain by 32 runs. Can Malaysia get closer to the top spot?

Who will win? Malaysia Hong Kong Vote 0 votes

Facts: Malaysia has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Hong Kong.

Muhamad Syahadat, from Malaysia, has scored 95 runs in 2 innings at an average of 47.50.

Yasim Murtaza, from Hong Kong, has taken 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.83.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Chances of Winning

Malaysia will enter the upcoming match against Hong Kong with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Hong Kong in previous games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Muhamad Syahadat, who has scored 95 runs in 2 innings at an average of 47.50, and Vijay Unni, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 8.40. On the other hand, Hong Kong will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Babar Hayat, who has scored 83 runs in 2 innings at an average of 41.50, and Yasim Murtaza, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.83.

Malaysia Chances of Winning: 56%

Hong Kong Chances of Winning: 44%

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Malaysia had a positive start in this tournament but they have not been able to continue the same. After playing two games, the team finds itself with a win and a loss, as they now remain eager to regain their winning momentum. Amidst this, their upcoming match against Hong Kong brings down an opportunity, as their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Virandeep Singh, who has scored 93 runs in 2 innings at an average of 46.50, and Aqeel Wahid, who has scored 48 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24. Prashant Madhukar has managed to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.

On the other hand, Hong Kong has also received similar performances in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a win before suffering a loss in the very next match. With the upcoming match against Malaysia, it will be a challenge for them, as their record over Malaysia has not been much strong. They have batsmen such as Yasim Murtaza, who has scored 78 runs in 2 innings at an average of 39, and Shahid Wasif, who has scored 71 runs in 2 innings at an average of 35.50. Aizaz Khan has been able to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 30.33.

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Malaysia vs Hong Kong Match Toss Prediction

The match between Malaysia and Hong Kong will be played at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, which serves as the home-ground for Malaysia. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. In the initial overs, pacers will be able to benefit with early swing, while spinners will become effective in the middle overs when the pitch slows down. Batters will be rewarded with runs at this venue once they settle. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Malaysia and Hong Kong won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 64% Humidity 24° - 33° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 64% Humidity 24° - 33° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Malaysia and Hong Kong Player List

Team Form

Malaysia Team Form

Malaysia has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Syed Aziz, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 30, and Nazmus Sakib, who has scored 43 runs in 2 innings at an average of 21.50.

Hong Kong Team Form

Hong Kong also got its winning momentum affected before heading to this game. The team holds three consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Ehsan Khan, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 37.50, and Anshuman Rath, who has scored 69 runs in 2 innings at an average of 34.50.

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Malaysia vs Hong Kong Top Batters

Muhamad Syahadat is the highest run-scorer for Malaysia in this tournament. He has managed to score 95 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 47.50.

Babar Hayat is the highest run-scorer for Hong Kong in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 83 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 41.50.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Top Bowlers

Vijay Unni is the leading wicket-taker for Malaysia in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 8.40.

Yasim Murtaza is the leading wicket-taker for Hong Kong in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 13.83.