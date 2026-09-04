Rotterdam Dockers vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers European T20 Premier League Match Prediction ROT 53 % Chance of Winning EDI 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The European T20 Premier League is about to get even more exciting for the fans, as it would be Rotterdam Dockers going against Edinburgh Castle Rockers. This match will be played on 5 September at 3:00 PM IST at Sportpark Westvliet. Rotterdam Dockers are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Dublin Guardians by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Edinburgh Castle Rockers are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Belfast Wolves by 59 runs.

Who will win? Rotterdam Dockers Edinburgh Castle Rockers Vote 0 votes

Facts: Rotterdam Dockers and Edinburgh Castle Rockers are facing each other for the first time in the ETPL.

Faf du Plessis has scored 276 runs off 196 balls against Trent Boult, while Boult has dismissed him five times.

JJ Smuts has scored 32 runs off 28 balls against Anrich Nortje, while Nortje is yet to take his wicket.

Rotterdam Dockers vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Chances of Winning

Rotterdam Dockers will enter the upcoming match against Edinburgh Castle Rockers with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Faf du Plessis, who has scored 170 runs in 4 innings at an average of 85, and Anrich Nortje, who holds 11 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 8.72. On the other hand, Edinburgh Castle Rockers will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team also stands undefeated in this tournament, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as JJ Smuts, who has scored 147 runs in 3 innings at an average of 49, and Trent Boult, who holds 10 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 6.

Rotterdam Dockers Chances of Winning: 53%

Edinburgh Castle Rockers Chances of Winning: 47%

Rotterdam Dockers vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Rotterdam Dockers have been one of the key contenders in this tournament. After winning three out of the four games they have played this season, the team now aims to regain their spot at the top of the table. And the next game could be a chance for the same, as they face the table toppers, Edinburgh Castle Rockers. They have batsmen such as Ben McDermott, who has scored 52 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 126.82, and Michael Levitt, who has scored 77 runs in 4 innings at an average of 25.66. David Wiese has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 13.66.

On the other hand, Edinburgh Castle Rockers have positioned themselves as the most dominant team in this tournament. The team holds three wins and no loss in four games, as their strong NRR has positioned them at the top of the table. However, in the upcoming match against Rotterdam Dockers, they will be facing a real challenge. They have batsmen such as Brandon McMullen, who has scored 65 runs in 3 innings at an average of 21.66, and Ross Adair, who has scored 61 runs in 3 innings at an average of 20.33. Mitchell Santner has managed to take 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 10.33.

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Rotterdam Dockers vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Match Toss Prediction

The match between Rotterdam Dockers and Edinburgh Castle Rockers will be played at Sportpark Westvliet. This venue has hosted a total of 23 T20Is, out of which 12 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 144, but it falls to 130 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Rotterdam Dockers and Edinburgh Castle Rockers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 66% Humidity 12° - 19° C Temperature 27 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 66% Humidity 12° - 19° C Temperature 27 kmph Wind Speed

Rotterdam Dockers and Edinburgh Castle Rockers Player List

Playing ROT EDI First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Rotterdam Dockers Team Form

Rotterdam Dockers have shown strong form in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and no losses in its last four games, as they now aim to continue the same momentum in the next game. They have players such as Roelof van der Merwe, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17, and Ben Manenti, who has scored 46 runs in 2 innings at an average of 23.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers Team Form

Edinburgh Castle Rockers have also shown strong performances in this format. The team holds three wins and no loss in its last four games, as they now aim to continue the same momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Tom Curran, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 11.60, and Andries Gous, who has scored 54 runs in 3 innings at an average of 27.

Rotterdam Dockers vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers T20i Sportpark Westvliet, null Rotterdam Dockers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Edinburgh Castle Rockers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now!

Rotterdam Dockers vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Top Batters

Faf du Plessis is the highest run-scorer for Rotterdam Dockers in this tournament. He has been able to score 170 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 85.

JJ Smuts is the highest run-scorer for Edinburgh Castle Rockers in this tournament. He has been able to score 147 runs in 3 innings at an average of 49.

Rotterdam Dockers vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Top Bowlers

Anrich Nortje is the leading wicket-taker for Rotterdam Dockers in this tournament. He has managed to take 11 wickets in 4 innings at an economy of 6.

Trent Boult is the leading wicket-taker for Edinburgh Castle Rockers this season. He holds 10 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an economy of 6.