Dublin Guardians vs Amsterdam Flames European T20 Premier League Match Prediction DUB 44 % Chance of Winning AMS 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the European T20 Premier League has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will be Dublin Guardians going against Amsterdam Flames. This match will be played on 5 September at 6:45 PM IST at Sportpark Westvliet. Dublin Guardians are heading to this game after losing its previous match against Rotterdam Dockers by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Amsterdam Flames are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Glasgow Cosmic by 7 wickets.

Who will win? Dublin Guardians Amsterdam Flames Vote 0 votes

Facts: Dublin Guardians and Amsterdam Flames are facing each other for the first time in the ETPL.

James Vince, from Dublin Guardians, has scored 148 runs in 3 innings at an average of 74.

Kyle Klein, from Amsterdam Flames, has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an economy of 8.80.

Dublin Guardians vs Amsterdam Flames Chances of Winning

Amsterdam Flames will enter the upcoming match against Dublin Guardians with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Bas de Leede, who has scored 108 runs in 3 innings at an average of 54, and Kyle Klein, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.66. On the other hand, Dublin Guardians will be keen to secure a win in this game. But for this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as James Vince, who has scored 148 runs in 3 innings at an average of 74, and Chris Wood, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19.80.

Dublin Guardians Chances of Winning: 44%

Amsterdam Flames Chances of Winning: 56%

Dublin Guardians vs Amsterdam Flames Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Dublin Guardians have not been able to find their rhythm in this tournament. Even after playing four matches in this season, the team is still searching for its first win, as it has lost all of the four games it has played. With the upcoming match against Amsterdam Flames, it could be another challenge, which they would be keen to overcome. They have batsmen such as Harry Tector, who has scored 93 runs in 4 innings at an average of 23.25, and Sanjay Krishnamurthi, who has scored 83 runs in 4 innings at an average of 20.75. Josh Little has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 26.60.

On the other hand, Amsterdam Flames also had a shaky start in this tournament. But the team has now managed to regain its winning momentum, as they hold a win and two losses in the four games they have played so far. Since they are back in winning ways, the team looks at the next game as an opportunity to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Yuvraj Samra, who has scored 97 runs in 3 innings at an average of 48.50, and Tim David, who has scored 57 runs in 3 innings at an average of 28.50. Michael Bracewell has managed to take 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.50.

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Dublin Guardians vs Amsterdam Flames Match Toss Prediction

The match between Dublin Guardians and Amsterdam Flames will be played at Sportpark Westvliet. This venue has hosted a total of 23 T20Is, out of which 12 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 144, but it falls to 130 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

Partly Sunny 66% Humidity 12° - 19° C Temperature 27 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 66% Humidity 12° - 19° C Temperature 27 kmph Wind Speed

Dublin Guardians and Amsterdam Flames Player List

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Team Form

Dublin Guardians Team Form

Dublin Guardians have not been able to do well in this tournament lately. The team has lost all of its last four games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Matt Hollard, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 28, and George Dockrell, who has scored 42 runs in 3 innings at an average of 14.

Amsterdam Flames Team Form

Amsterdam Flames have managed to regain their winning momentum in time. The team is now having a win and two losses in its last four games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Tim Pringle, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20, and Scott Currie, who has scored 38 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 126.66.

Dublin Guardians vs Amsterdam Flames T20i Sportpark Westvliet, null Dublin Guardians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.11 Bet Now! Amsterdam Flames Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now!

Dublin Guardians vs Amsterdam Flames Top Batters

James Vince is the highest run-scorer for Dublin Guardians in this tournament. He has managed to score 148 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 74.

Bas de Leede is the highest run-scorer for Amsterdam Flames in this tournament. He has been able to score 108 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 54.

Dublin Guardians vs Amsterdam Flames Top Bowlers

Josh Little is the leading wicket-taker for Dublin Guardians in this tournament. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an economy of 9.50.

Kyle Klein is the leading wicket-taker for Amsterdam Flames in this tournament. He holds 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an economy of 8.80.