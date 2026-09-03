Qatar vs Singapore ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction SGP 55 % Chance of Winning QAT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the ACC Men's Premier Cup Group B is about to be even more exciting, as it will be Qatar going against Singapore. This match will be played on 4 September at 7:00 AM IST at Bayuemas Oval. Qatar is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Oman by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Singapore is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Kuwait by 160 runs. It remains to be seen which one of these two teams is able to regain its winning momentum.

Who will win? Qatar Singapore Vote 0 votes

Facts: Qatar has won two out of its three head-to-head encounters against Singapore.

Zubair Ali, from Qatar, has scored 124 runs in 2 innings at an average of 62.

Pranav Sudarshan, from Singapore, has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.33.

Qatar vs Singapore Chances of Winning

Qatar will enter the upcoming match against Singapore with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Singapore, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Zubair Ali, who has scored 124 runs in 2 innings at an average of 62, and Mirza Mohammed Baig, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.40. On the other hand, Singapore will also be keen to secure a win in the upcoming match. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Manpreet Singh, who has scored 65 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32.50, and Pranav Sudarshan, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.33.

Qatar Chances of Winning: 55%

Singapore Chances of Winning: 45%

Qatar vs Singapore Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Qatar have not been able to grab the most out of the start of the tournament. After suffering with losses in its initial two games, the team is now looking for ways in which they could be able to get their first win. Fortunately, the match against Singapore brings an opportunity, as their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Imal Liyanage, who has scored 115 runs in 2 innings at an average of 57.50, and Mirza Mohammed Baig, who has scored 65 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32.50. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman has been able to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 27.66.

On the other hand, Singapore has also not been able to start this tournament on a positive note. The team also secured losses in its first two games, as they are now looking for ways to regain their winning momentum. Amidst this, a match against Qatar seems yet another challenge for them, which they would like to overcome. They have batsmen such as Girin Gune, who has scored 34 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 54.83, and Suryansh Gulecha, who has scored 46 runs in 2 innings at an average of 23. Harsh Venkataraman has managed to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 31.66.

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Qatar vs Singapore Match Toss Prediction

The match between Qatar and Singapore will be played at the Bayuemas Oval, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted just one ODI so far, which was also won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 216, but it increases to 218, showing that the pitch favours the batsmen later. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Qatar and Singapore could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 65% Humidity 24° - 33° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 65% Humidity 24° - 33° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Qatar and Singapore Player List

Team Form

Qatar Team Form

Qatar has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and three losses in its last five games, as they aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Owais Ahmed, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 35.66, and Daniel Louis, who has scored 36 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18.

Singapore Team Form

Singapore has also been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and five consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their form. They have players such as Suryansh Gulecha, who has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 27.50, and Riaan Naik, who has scored 33 runs in 2 innings at an average of 16.50.

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Qatar vs Singapore Top Batters

Zubair Ali is the highest run-scorer for Qatar in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 124 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 62.

Manpreet Singh is the highest run-scorer for Singapore in this tournament. He has managed to score 65 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 32.50.

Qatar vs Singapore Top Bowlers

Mirza Mohammed Baig is the leading wicket-taker for Qatar in this tournament. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 21.40.

Pranav Sudarshan is the leading wicket-taker for Singapore in this tournament. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 20.33.