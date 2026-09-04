Kuwait vs Oman ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction OMN 52 % Chance of Winning KUW 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group B of the ACC Men's Premier Cup is about to be a thriller, as it features Kuwait going against Oman. This match will be played on 5 September at 7:00 AM IST at Bayuemas Oval. Kuwait is heading to this game after losing its previous match against United Arab Emirates by 66 runs. On the other hand, Oman is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Qatar by 5 wickets. Can Kuwait regain their winning momentum in the next game?

Who will win? Kuwait Oman Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kuwait and Oman will be facing each other for the first time in this tournament.

Meet Bhavsar, from Kuwait, has scored 96 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 90.56.

Hassnain Shah, from Oman, has taken 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.42.

Kuwait vs Oman Chances of Winning

Oman will enter the upcoming match against Kuwait with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances in this tournament, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Hammad Mirza, who has scored 134 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 85.89, and Hassnain Shah, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.42. On the other hand, Kuwait will be keen to turn the tables and secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Meet Bhavsar, who has scored 96 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 90.56, and Aqif Farooq, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.

Kuwait Chances of Winning: 48%

Oman Chances of Winning: 52%

Kuwait vs Oman Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kuwait had a strong start in this tournament but were unable to continue the same. The team is now having a win and a loss in the two games it has played, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. With the upcoming match being against Oman, it could be an opportunity for the team to defeat them and be among the table toppers. They have batsmen such as Adnan Idrees, who has scored 71 runs in 2 innings at an average of 35.50, and Mohammed Aslam, who has scored 57 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28.50. Yasin Patel has also been able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.25.

On the other hand, Oman has maintained its strong form in this tournament. The team has played two games and managed to win both of them, as they now aim to strengthen their position at the top. Now with the next game being against Kuwait, it seems as an opportunity for them to continue their winning momentum. They have batsmen such as Vinayak Shukla, who has scored 134 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 131.37, and Karan Sonavale, who has scored 92 runs in 2 innings at an average of 46. Jiten Ramanandi has managed to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.66.

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Kuwait vs Oman Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kuwait and Oman will be played at the Bayuemas Oval, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted just one ODI so far, which was also won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 216, but it increases to 218, showing that the pitch favours the batsmen later. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Kuwait and Oman could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 5% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 64% Humidity 24° - 33° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 64% Humidity 24° - 33° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Kuwait and Oman Player List

Team Form

Kuwait Team Form

Kuwait just got its winning momentum affected before heading to this game. The team is now having three wins and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Mohammed Aslam, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.25, and Ravija Sandaruwan, who has scored 56 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28.

Oman Team Form

Oman has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to extend their winning run in the next match. They have players such as Shakeel Ahmed, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 28.33, and Mujibur Ali, who has scored 74 runs in 2 innings at an average of 37.

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Kuwait vs Oman Top Batters

Meet Bhavsar is the highest run-scorer for Kuwait in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 96 runs for the team in 2 innings at a strike rate of 90.56.

Vinayak Shukla is the highest run-scorer for Oman in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 134 runs for the team in 2 innings at a strike rate of 131.37.

Kuwait vs Oman Top Bowlers

Aqif Farooq is the leading wicket-taker for Kuwait in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in just 2 innings at an average of 7.

Hassnain Shah is the leading wicket-taker for Oman in this tournament. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 12.42.