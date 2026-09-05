Nepal vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction NEP 67 % Chance of Winning SAU 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the ACC Men's Premier Cup is about to be a thriller, as it will be Nepal going against Saudi Arabia. This match will be played on 6 September at 7:00 AM IST at Bayuemas Oval. Nepal is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Malaysia by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Bahrain by 17 runs.

Who will win? Nepal Saudi Arabia Vote 0 votes

Facts: Nepal has won one out of the two head-to-head games against Saudi Arabia.

Arjun Kumal, from Nepal, has scored 81 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 64.28.

Muhammad Saqib, from Saudi Arabia, has taken 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.71.

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Chances of Winning

Nepal will enter the upcoming match against Saudi Arabia with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Saudi Arabia, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Arjun Kumal, who has scored 81 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 64.28, and Sandeep Lamichhane, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 6. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Hisham Shaikh, who has scored 111 runs in 3 innings at an average of 37, and Muhammad Saqib, who has taken 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.71.

Nepal Chances of Winning: 67%

Saudi Arabia Chances of Winning: 33%

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Nepal has been one of the strong contenders in this tournament so far. After securing two wins in the first two games of the tournament, the team is now aiming to strengthen its spot at the top by securing yet another win. Their record against Saudi Arabia has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Rohit Paudel, who has scored 29 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 96.66, and Ishan Pandey, who has scored 21 runs in 2 innings at an average of 10.50. Karan KC has also managed to take 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 6.16.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia has finally been able to perform well in this tournament. The team has played three games, out of which they have lost two and won the previous match. As Saudi Arabia now aims to end the group stages on a positive note, their upcoming match against Nepal brings a challenge, as their record over them has not been strong. They have batsmen such as Usman Najeeb, who has scored 102 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 156.92, and Manan Ali, who has scored 101 runs in 3 innings at an average of 33.66. Zain Ul Abidin has also been able to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 32.50.

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Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Match Toss Prediction

The match between Nepal and Saudi Arabia will be played at the Bayuemas Oval, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted just one ODI so far, which was also won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 216, but it increases to 218, showing that the pitch favours the batsmen later. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Nepal and Saudi Arabia could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 62% Humidity 24° - 34° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 62% Humidity 24° - 34° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Nepal and Saudi Arabia Player List

Team Form

Nepal Team Form

Nepal has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and a loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Lalit Rajbanshi, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.80, and Aasif Sheikh, who has scored 18 runs in 2 innings at an average of 9.

Saudi Arabia Team Form

Saudi Arabia has managed to regain its winning momentum in this tournament. The team holds one win and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Usman Najeeb, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 25, and Abdul Waheed, who has scored 100 runs in 3 innings at an average of 33.33.

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Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Top Batters

Arjun Kumal is the highest run-scorer for Nepal in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 81 runs for the team in 2 innings at a strike rate of 64.28.

Hisham Shaikh is the highest run-scorer for Saudi Arabia in this tournament. He has managed to score 111 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 37.

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Top Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane is the leading wicket-taker for Nepal in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 6.

Muhammad Saqib is the leading wicket-taker for Saudi Arabia in this tournament. He holds 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 13.71.