Singapore vs United Arab Emirates ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction
UAE
55%
Chance of Winning
SIN
45%
Parimatch
National teams
YSD-UKM Cricket Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- Singapore and the United Arab Emirates will be facing each other for the first time in this format.
- Akshdeep Nath, from the United Arab Emirates, has taken 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 6.71.
- Manpreet Singh, from Singapore, has scored 161 runs in 3 innings at an average of 53.66.
Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Chances of Winning
United Arab Emirates will enter the upcoming match against Singapore with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown stronger performances this season, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Adeeb Usmani, who has scored 119 runs in 2 innings at an average of 59.50, and Akshdeep Nath, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 6.71. On the other hand, Singapore will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables and grab a win. They have players such as Manpreet Singh, who has scored 161 runs in 3 innings at an average of 53.66, and Pranav Sudarshan, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.33.
- Singapore Chances of Winning: 45%
- United Arab Emirates Chances of Winning: 55%
Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Singapore has not been able to perform well in this tournament. Even after playing three games in the league stages, they stand undefeated and eager to end the campaign on a winning momentum. But it would be challenging in the upcoming match against the United Arab Emirates, who have yet not lost a game. They have batsmen such as Suryansh Gulecha, who has scored 47 runs in 3 innings at an average of 15.66, and Riaan Naik, who has scored 46 runs in 3 innings at an average of 15.33. Harsh Venkataraman has managed to take 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 39.66.
On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates have showcased their dominance in this tournament. The team holds wins in both games it has played this tournament, as they now aim to strengthen their position at the top of the table. For this, their upcoming match against Singapore comes as a brilliant opportunity, as their record in this tournament has not been good. They have batsmen such as Muhammad Shahdad, who has scored 108 runs in 2 innings at an average of 54, and Harpreet Singh, who has scored 60 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30. Haider Ali has been able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.75.
Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction
The match between Singapore and United Arab Emirates will be played at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, which serves as the home-ground for Malaysia. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. In the initial overs, pacers will be able to benefit with early swing, while spinners will become effective in the middle overs when the pitch slows down. Batters will be rewarded with runs at this venue once they settle. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Singapore and the United Arab Emirates could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.
Singapore and United Arab Emirates Player List
Team Form
Singapore Team Form
Singapore has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team has lost all of its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings. They have players such as Suryansh Gulecha, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 28, and Kabir Zandani, who has scored 30 runs in 3 innings at an average of 10.
United Arab Emirates Team Form
United Arab Emirates have now been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team holds three consecutive wins and one loss in its last five games, as they aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Khuzaima Tanveer, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 27, and Aayan Afzal Khan, who has scored 58 runs in 2 innings at an average of 29.
Singapore vs United Arab Emirates
National teams
YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, null
United Arab Emirates
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Singapore
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters
Manpreet Singh is the highest run-scorer for Singapore in this tournament. He has managed to score 161 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 53.66.
Adeeb Usmani is the highest run-scorer for United Arab Emirates in this tournament. He has managed to score 119 runs in 2 innings at an average of 59.50.
Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers
Pranav Sudarshan is the leading wicket-taker for Singapore in this tournament. He has managed to take 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.33.
Akshdeep Nath is the leading wicket-taker for United Arab Emirates in this tournament. He has been able to take 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 6.71.
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