Singapore vs United Arab Emirates ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction UAE 55 % Chance of Winning SIN 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are waiting for the next game in the Group B of the ACC Men's Premier Cup, as it will feature Singapore going against United Arab Emirates. This match will be played on 6 September at 7:00 AM IST at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval. Singapore is heading to this game after losing their previous match against Qatar by 8 wickets. On the other hand, United Arab Emirates are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Kuwait by 66 runs. Can Singapore finally end its losing streak in this tournament?

Who will win? Singapore United Arab Emirates Vote 0 votes

Facts: Singapore and the United Arab Emirates will be facing each other for the first time in this format.

Akshdeep Nath, from the United Arab Emirates, has taken 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 6.71.

Manpreet Singh, from Singapore, has scored 161 runs in 3 innings at an average of 53.66.

Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Chances of Winning

United Arab Emirates will enter the upcoming match against Singapore with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown stronger performances this season, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Adeeb Usmani, who has scored 119 runs in 2 innings at an average of 59.50, and Akshdeep Nath, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 6.71. On the other hand, Singapore will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables and grab a win. They have players such as Manpreet Singh, who has scored 161 runs in 3 innings at an average of 53.66, and Pranav Sudarshan, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.33.

Singapore Chances of Winning: 45%

United Arab Emirates Chances of Winning: 55%

Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Singapore has not been able to perform well in this tournament. Even after playing three games in the league stages, they stand undefeated and eager to end the campaign on a winning momentum. But it would be challenging in the upcoming match against the United Arab Emirates, who have yet not lost a game. They have batsmen such as Suryansh Gulecha, who has scored 47 runs in 3 innings at an average of 15.66, and Riaan Naik, who has scored 46 runs in 3 innings at an average of 15.33. Harsh Venkataraman has managed to take 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 39.66.

On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates have showcased their dominance in this tournament. The team holds wins in both games it has played this tournament, as they now aim to strengthen their position at the top of the table. For this, their upcoming match against Singapore comes as a brilliant opportunity, as their record in this tournament has not been good. They have batsmen such as Muhammad Shahdad, who has scored 108 runs in 2 innings at an average of 54, and Harpreet Singh, who has scored 60 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30. Haider Ali has been able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.75.

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Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

The match between Singapore and United Arab Emirates will be played at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, which serves as the home-ground for Malaysia. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. In the initial overs, pacers will be able to benefit with early swing, while spinners will become effective in the middle overs when the pitch slows down. Batters will be rewarded with runs at this venue once they settle. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Singapore and the United Arab Emirates could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 62% Humidity 24° - 34° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 62% Humidity 24° - 34° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Singapore and United Arab Emirates Player List

Team Form

Singapore Team Form

Singapore has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team has lost all of its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings. They have players such as Suryansh Gulecha, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 28, and Kabir Zandani, who has scored 30 runs in 3 innings at an average of 10.

United Arab Emirates Team Form

United Arab Emirates have now been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team holds three consecutive wins and one loss in its last five games, as they aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Khuzaima Tanveer, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 27, and Aayan Afzal Khan, who has scored 58 runs in 2 innings at an average of 29.

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Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters

Manpreet Singh is the highest run-scorer for Singapore in this tournament. He has managed to score 161 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 53.66.

Adeeb Usmani is the highest run-scorer for United Arab Emirates in this tournament. He has managed to score 119 runs in 2 innings at an average of 59.50.

Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers

Pranav Sudarshan is the leading wicket-taker for Singapore in this tournament. He has managed to take 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.33.

Akshdeep Nath is the leading wicket-taker for United Arab Emirates in this tournament. He has been able to take 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 6.71.