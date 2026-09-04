Glasgow Cosmic vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers European T20 Premier League Match Prediction GLA 47 % Chance of Winning EDI 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The European T20 Premier League is set for some thrilling encounters this weekend, as the next clash will feature Glasgow Cosmic going against Edinburgh Castle Rockers. This match will be played on 6 September at 3:00 PM IST at Sportpark Westvliet. Glasgow Cosmic is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Amsterdam Flames by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Edinburgh Castle Rockers will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure another win.

Who will win? Glasgow Cosmic Edinburgh Castle Rockers Vote 0 votes

Facts: Edinburgh Castle Rockers have won their only head-to-head match against Glasgow Cosmic by 7 wickets.

Jason Roy has scored 35 runs off 25 balls against Trent Boult, while Boult has dismissed him twice.

JJ Smuts has scored 16 runs off 15 balls against Lungi Ngidi, while Ngidi has dismissed him twice.

Glasgow Cosmic vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Chances of Winning

Edinburgh Castle Rockers will enter the next game against Glasgow Cosmic with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Glasgow Cosmic, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as JJ Smuts, who has scored 5199 runs in 228 innings at an average of 25.23, and Trent Boult, who holds 366 wickets in 316 innings at an average of 25.81. On the other hand, Glasgow Cosmic will be keen to secure a win in the next game. The team will be relying on its player performances, which could help them to turn the tables in this game. They have players such as Jason Roy, who has scored 120 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30, and Lungi Ngidi, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 14.33.

Glasgow Cosmic Chances of Winning: 47%

Edinburgh Castle Rockers Chances of Winning: 53%

Glasgow Cosmic vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Glasgow Cosmic have not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team holds three losses and just one win in the four games it has played, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. While their record against Edinburgh Castle Rockers has not been strong lately, the team will be looking at the next game as a chance to take revenge for the previous loss. They have batsmen such as George Munsey, who has scored 108 runs in 4 innings at an average of 27, and Liam Livingstone, who has scored 92 runs in 4 innings at an average of 23. Paul van Meekeren has managed to take 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.83.

On the other hand, Edinburgh Castle Rockers have shown their dominant form in this tournament. The team holds more wins than losses this season, which has helped them to maintain their spot among the table toppers. Their upcoming match against Glasgow Cosmic gives them another chance to secure a win, as their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Brandon McMullen, who has scored 1075 runs in 43 innings at an average of 29.05, and Andries Gous, who has scored 3789 runs in 138 innings at an average of 32.11. Mitchell Santner has taken 283 wickets in 275 innings at an average of 24.45.

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Glasgow Cosmic vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Match Toss Prediction

The match between Glasgow Cosmic and Edinburgh Castle Rockers will be played at Sportpark Westvliet. This venue has hosted a total of 23 T20Is, out of which 12 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 144, but it falls to 130 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Glasgow Cosmic and Edinburgh Castle Rockers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 63% Humidity 12° - 22° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 63% Humidity 12° - 22° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Glasgow Cosmic and Edinburgh Castle Rockers Player List

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Team Form

Glasgow Cosmic Team Form

Glasgow Cosmic has not been able to do well in this tournament lately. The team holds three losses and just one win in its last four games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Liam Livingstone, who holds 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 27.33, and Richie Berrington, who has scored 86 runs in 4 innings at an average of 21.50.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers Team Form

Edinburgh Castle Rockers have shown some strong performances in this tournament. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Tom Curran, who holds 292 wickets in 258 innings at an average of 25.79, and Ross Adair, who has scored 1473 runs in 70 innings at an average of 22.66.

Glasgow Cosmic vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers T20i Sportpark Westvliet, null Glasgow Cosmic Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Edinburgh Castle Rockers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Glasgow Cosmic vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Top Batters

Jason Roy is the highest run-scorer for Glasgow Cosmic in this tournament. He has managed to score 120 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 30.

JJ Smuts will be a key batsman for Edinburgh Castle Rockers in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 5199 runs in 228 innings at an average of 25.23.

Glasgow Cosmic vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Top Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi is the leading wicket-taker for Glasgow Cosmic in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an economy of 6.62.

Trent Boult will be a key bowler for Edinburgh Castle Rockers in the next game. He has been able to take 366 wickets in 316 innings in his T20 career at an average of 25.81.