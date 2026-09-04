India Women vs Pakistan Women Women's Asia Cup Match Prediction IND 57 % Chance of Winning PAK 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are about to get the most-awaited game in the Women's Asia Cup, as it will be India Women going against Pakistan Women. This match will be played on 5 September at 8:00 PM IST at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India Women are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Hong Kong Women by 137 runs. On the other hand, the Pakistan Women are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Thailand Women by 35 runs.

Who will win? India Women Pakistan Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: India Women have won four out of their last five head-to-head games against Pakistan Women.

Smriti Mandhana has scored 33 runs off 28 balls against Fatima Sana, while Sana is yet to take her wicket.

Muneeba Ali has scored 28 runs off 38 balls against Deepti Sharma, while Deepti has dismissed her once.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning

India Women will enter the upcoming match against Pakistan Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Pakistan Women, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Smriti Mandhana, who has scored 143 runs in 2 innings at an average of 71.50, and Deepti Sharma, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 1.50. On the other hand, Pakistan Women will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Muneeba Ali, who has scored 54 runs off 52 balls, and Sadia Iqbal, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 3.66.

India Women Chances of Winning: 57%

Pakistan Women Chances of Winning: 43%

India Women vs Pakistan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India Women have been the strong contenders in this tournament so far. The team has won both of its initial games, as they now aim to defeat Pakistan Women and maintain their position at the top. Since their record against Pakistan Women has been strong, the team looks at this game as another winning opportunity. They have batters such as Shafali Verma, who has scored 92 runs in 2 innings at an average of 46, and Pratika Rawal, who has scored 32 runs in 2 innings at an average of 16. Nandani Sharma has managed to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 4.80.

On the other hand, Pakistan Women have also been able to start the tournament on a positive note. After a win in its opening game, the team now aims to continue the same momentum in the next match. But against India Women, their record has not been good, which makes the game a big challenge for the team. They have batters such as Sadaf Shamas, who has scored 20 runs off 20 balls, and Umm-e-Hani, who has scored 17 runs off 15 balls. Tuba Hassan has managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 8.50.

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India Women vs Pakistan Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This venue has hosted 133 T20Is, out of which 66 games have been won by the team batting first, and 65 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 141, but it falls to 121 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between India Women and Pakistan Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Sunny 46% Humidity 33 - 38 C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 46% Humidity 33 - 38 C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

India Women and Pakistan Women Player List

Team Form

India Women Team Form

India Women have shown strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in their last five games, as they now aim to extend the same. They have players such as Shree Charani, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 6.50, and Bharti Fulmali, who has scored 15 runs in 2 innings at an average of 7.50.

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women have also shown strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form. They have players such as Nashra Sandhu, who holds a wicket at an economy of 1.50, and Tuba Hassan, who has scored 12 runs off 4 balls.

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India Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana will be a key batter for India Women's team in the upcoming match. She has managed to score 388 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 38.80.

Muneeba Ali will be a key batter for the Pakistan Women’s team in the upcoming match. She has been able to score 274 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 27.40.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers

Shree Charani will be a key bowler for India Women’s team in the upcoming match. She has been able to take 22 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.16.

Fatima Sana will be a key bowler for the Pakistan Women’s team in the next game. She has been able to take 12 wickets in her last 6 games at an economy of 6.69.