Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Women's Asia Cup Match Prediction BAN 45 % Chance of Winning SRI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group B of the Women's Asia Cup will be a thrilling encounter, as it will feature Bangladesh Women going against Sri Lanka Women. This match will be played on 6 September at 8:00 PM IST at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh Women are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Indonesia Women by 71 runs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Indonesia Women by 75 runs.

Who will win? Bangladesh Women Sri Lanka Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sri Lanka Women have won all of their last five head-to-head matches against Bangladesh Women.

Nigar Sultana has scored 50 runs off 55 balls against Chamari Athapaththu, while Athapaththu has dismissed her once.

Nilakshika Silva has scored 8 runs off 9 balls against Ritu Moni, while Ritu is yet to take her wicket.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women will enter the upcoming match against Bangladesh Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Bangladesh Women, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Chamari Athapaththu, who has scored 57 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 150, and Mithali Ayodhya, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 4.66. On the other hand, Bangladesh Women will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sobhana Mostary, who has scored 40 runs off 42 balls, and Nahida Akter, who has taken 3 wickets at an average of 5.

Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning: 45%

Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning: 55%

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh Women were able to receive a strong start in this tournament. The team won its initial game with a good margin, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game against Sri Lanka Women. But it would be quite challenging, noting the fact that they have lost consecutive games against them. They have batters such as Shorna Akter, who has scored 31 runs off 18 balls, and Dilara Akter, who has scored 27 runs off 31 balls. Marufa Akter was able to take 2 wickets at an average of 3.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women have dominated in this tournament. After winning both of its initial games, the team is now looking for ways in which they could get another win. And a match against Bangladesh Women brings down such an opportunity. The team has been strong against Bangladesh Women, which could help them to win the game. They have batters such as Nilakshika Silva, who has scored 50 runs in one inning at a strike rate of 142.85, and Imesha Dulani, who has scored 28 runs in 2 innings at an average of 14. Chamari Athapaththu has managed to take 8 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 1.87.

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Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 133 T20Is, out of which 66 games have been won by the team batting first, and 65 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 141, but it falls to 121 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 47% Humidity 33° - 38° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 47% Humidity 33° - 38° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women have regained their winning momentum in this tournament. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum. They have players such as Fahima Khatun, who holds a wicket at an economy of 3, and Nigar Sultana, who has scored 10 runs off 11 balls.

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Sugandika Kumari, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7, and Sanjana Kavindi, who has scored 20 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 105.26.

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Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Nigar Sultana will be a key batter for Bangladesh Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to score 327 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 40.88.

Chamari Athapaththu will be a key batter for Sri Lanka Women in the next game. She has managed to score 342 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 42.75.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Ritu Moni will be a key bowler for Bangladesh Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to take 12 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 6.79.

Chamari Athapaththu will also be a key bowler for Sri Lanka Women in the next game. She holds 14 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.51.