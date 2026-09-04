Amsterdam Flames vs Rotterdam Dockers European T20 Premier League Match Prediction AMS 48 % Chance of Winning ROT 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the European T20 Premier League is set to be an exciting game, as it will be Amsterdam Flames going against Rotterdam Dockers. This match will be played on 6 September at 6:45 PM IST at Sportpark Westvliet. Amsterdam Flames will be keen to take revenge for their previous loss against Rotterdam Dockers. On the other hand, Rotterdam Dockers will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure another win.

Who will win? Amsterdam Flames Rotterdam Dockers Vote 0 votes

Facts: Rotterdam Dockers defeated Amsterdam Flames by 5 wickets in their previous head-to-head match.

Bas de Leede has scored 13 runs off 10 balls against Anrich Nortje, while Nortje has dismissed him once.

Faf du Plessis has scored 25 runs off 10 balls against Kyle Klein, while Klein is yet to take his wicket.

Amsterdam Flames vs Rotterdam Dockers Chances of Winning

Rotterdam Dockers will enter the next game against Amsterdam Flames with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the Amsterdam Flames, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Faf du Plessis, who has scored 12503 runs in 420 innings at an average of 33.16, and Anrich Nortje, who has taken 224 wickets in 172 innings at an average of 22.17. On the other hand, Amsterdam Flames will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Bas de Leede, who has scored 1392 runs in 66 innings at an average of 28.40, and Kyle Klein, who holds 34 wickets in 22 innings at an average of 17.23.

Amsterdam Flames Chances of Winning: 48%

Rotterdam Dockers Chances of Winning: 52%

Amsterdam Flames vs Rotterdam Dockers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Amsterdam Flames have found their rhythm back in this tournament. The start of the campaign was not good for the team, but now they have started to show signs of resurgence, it could help them in the upcoming match. Against the Rotterdam Dockers, their record has not been good lately, as the team now aims to take revenge for the previous loss. They have players such as Yuvraaj Samra, who has scored 683 runs in 22 innings at an average of 37.94, and Tim David, who has scored 6671 runs in 311 innings at an average of 30.60. Michael Bracewell has taken 108 wickets in 122 innings at an average of 25.75.

On the other hand, Rotterdam Dockers are still looking for ways to increase their dominance in this tournament. After starting the tournament with consecutive wins, they are now looking for ways to continue the same and maintain their position among the table toppers. With the next game against Amsterdam Flames, it comes as an opportunity for them to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Ben McDermott, who has scored 5852 runs in 228 innings at an average of 29.55, and Michael Levitt, who has scored 1022 runs in 33 innings at an average of 32.96. David Wiese has taken 349 wickets in 379 innings at an average of 26.13.

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Amsterdam Flames vs Rotterdam Dockers Match Toss Prediction

The match between Amsterdam Flames and Rotterdam Dockers will be played at Sportpark Westvliet. This venue has hosted a total of 23 T20Is, out of which 12 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 144, but it falls to 130 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Amsterdam Flames and Rotterdam Dockers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 63% Humidity 12° - 22° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 63% Humidity 12° - 22° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Amsterdam Flames and Rotterdam Dockers Player List

Playing AMS ROT First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Amsterdam Flames Team Form

Amsterdam Flames have shown mixed performances in this tournament. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Tim Pringle, who holds 49 wickets in 50 innings at an average of 24.53, and Scott Edwards, who has scored 1434 runs in 85 innings at an average of 23.12.

Rotterdam Dockers Team Form

Rotterdam Dockers have shown some strong performances in this tournament. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Roelof van der Merwe, who holds 348 wickets in 358 innings at an average of 23.98, and Ben Manenti, who has scored 397 runs in 32 innings at an average of 15.88.

Amsterdam Flames vs Rotterdam Dockers T20i Sportpark Westvliet, null Amsterdam Flames Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Rotterdam Dockers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Amsterdam Flames vs Rotterdam Dockers Top Batters

Bas de Leede will be a key batsman for Amsterdam Flames in the next game. He has been able to score 1392 runs in 66 innings at an average of 28.40.

Faf du Plessis will be a key batsman for Rotterdam Dockers in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 12503 runs in 420 innings at an average of 33.16.

Amsterdam Flames vs Rotterdam Dockers Top Bowlers

Kyle Klein will be a key bowler for Amsterdam Flames in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 34 wickets for the team in 22 innings at an average of 17.23.

Anrich Nortje will be a key bowler for Rotterdam Dockers in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 224 wickets in 172 innings at an average of 22.17.