Kuwait vs Qatar ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction KUW 65 % Chance of Winning QAT 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the ACC Men's Premier Cup is set to be a thrilling encounter in Group B, as it will feature Kuwait going against Qatar. This match will be played on 7 September at 7:00 AM IST at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi. Kuwait is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Oman by 4 wickets. On the other hand, Qatar is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Singapore by 8 wickets.

Who will win? Kuwait Qatar Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kuwait has won both of its head-to-head encounters against Qatar.

Bilal Tahir, from Kuwait, has scored 120 runs in 3 innings at an average of 60.

Muhammad Asim, from Qatar, has taken 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.85.

Kuwait vs Qatar Chances of Winning

Kuwait will enter the upcoming match against Qatar with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Qatar in head-to-head matches, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Bilal Tahir, who has scored 120 runs in 3 innings at an average of 60, and Aqif Farooq, who has taken 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.50. On the other hand, Qatar will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Zubair Ali, who has scored 179 runs in 3 innings at an average of 89.50, and Muhammad Asim, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.85.

Kuwait Chances of Winning: 65%

Qatar Chances of Winning: 35%

Kuwait vs Qatar Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kuwait has shown some strong performances in this tournament. The team holds two wins and one loss in the three games it has played, as they now aim to end the group stages with yet another win and advance to the semi-final stages. Against Qatar, their record has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Meet Bhavsar, who has scored 96 runs in 3 innings at an average of 48, and Mohammed Aslam, who has scored 119 runs in 3 innings at an average of 39.66. Yasin Patel has also been able to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 23.50.

On the other hand, Qatar had a tournament to forget. After suffering with losses in the first two games, the team was finally able to secure a win in its previous match, as they now aim to end their campaign with yet another win. However, they are yet to secure a win against Kuwait, which could bring down a challenge for the team. They have batsmen such as Imal Liyanage, who has scored 124 runs in 3 innings at an average of 41.33, and Mirza Mohammed Baig, who has scored 65 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32.50. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman has been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.80.

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Kuwait vs Qatar Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kuwait and Qatar will be played at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, which serves as a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has not hosted any ODI game till now, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. The pace bowlers will be able to take advantage of early seam conditions, while the pitch starts favouring the spinners as the game progresses. Also, the batters who settle at this venue will be able to score well. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Kuwait and Qatar could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Mostly Sunny 61% Humidity 25° - 33° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Sunny 61% Humidity 25° - 33° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Kuwait and Qatar Player List

Team Form

Kuwait Team Form

Kuwait has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Mohammed Aslam, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.20, and Adnan Idrees, who has scored 84 runs in 3 innings at an average of 28.

Qatar Team Form

Qatar has finally been able to regain its winning momentum in this format of the game. The team is now having one win and three losses in its last five games, as they aim to continue the same form. They have players such as Mirza Mohammed Baig, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.60, and Zeeshan Haider, who has scored 62 runs in 3 innings at an average of 31.

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Kuwait vs Qatar Top Batters

Bilal Tahir is the highest run-scorer for Kuwait in this tournament so far. He has been able to score 120 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 60.

Zubair Ali is the highest run-scorer for Qatar in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 179 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 89.50.

Kuwait vs Qatar Top Bowlers

Aqif Farooq is the leading wicket-taker for Kuwait in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 13.50.

Muhammad Asim is the leading wicket-taker for Qatar in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 16.85.