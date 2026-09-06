Malaysia vs Bahrain ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction MAL 56 % Chance of Winning BAH 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the ACC Men's Premier Cup will be intense for the cricket fans, as it will feature Malaysia going against Bahrain. This match will be played on 7 September at 7:00 AM IST at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Hong Kong in a Super Over. On the other hand, Bahrain is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Saudi Arabia by 17 runs. Which team will end the group stages with a win?

Who will win? Malaysia Bahrain Vote 0 votes

Facts: Malaysia and Bahrain have defeated each other twice in the four head-to-head encounters.

Ali Dawood, from Bahrain, has taken 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 11.28.

Virandeep Singh, from Malaysia, has scored 175 runs in 3 innings at an average of 87.50.

Malaysia vs Bahrain Chances of Winning

Malaysia will enter the upcoming match against Bahrain with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Virandeep Singh, who has scored 175 runs in 3 innings at an average of 87.50, and Vijay Unni, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.66. On the other hand, Bahrain will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Imran Anwar, who has scored 77 runs in 3 innings at an average of 38.50, and Ali Dawood, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 11.28.

Malaysia Chances of Winning: 56%

Bahrain Chances of Winning: 44%

Malaysia vs Bahrain Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Malaysia was not able to give consistent performances in this tournament so far. The team holds just one win and two losses in the three games it has played, as they now aim to end the group stages with yet another win. In the upcoming match against Bahrain, they could use their better record over them lately to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Muhamad Syahadat, who has scored 145 runs in 3 innings at an average of 48.33, and Aqeel Wahid, who has scored 74 runs in 3 innings at an average of 24.66. Virandeep Singh has managed to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19.20.

On the other hand, Bahrain has not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team has already lost all of the three games it has played this tournament, as they now aim to end the group stages on a positive note. Their record against Malaysia has also been good lately, which could help them to turn the tables and secure a win. They have batsmen such as Junaid Aziz, who has scored 77 runs in 2 innings at an average of 38.50, and Ahmer Bin Nasir, who has scored 74 runs in 3 innings at an average of 24.66. Muhammad Salman has managed to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 20.75.

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Malaysia vs Bahrain Match Toss Prediction

The match between Malaysia and Bahrain will be played at the Bayuemas Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to Malaysia. This venue has hosted just one ODI, which was also won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 216, but it increases to 218 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Malaysia and Bahrain could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 25% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 62% Humidity 25° - 34° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 62% Humidity 25° - 34° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Malaysia and Bahrain Player List

Team Form

Malaysia Team Form

Malaysia has been on a losing run in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Aqeel Wahid, who holds 4 wickets in one inning at an average of 9.75, and Syed Aziz, who has scored 44 runs in 3 innings at an average of 14.66.

Bahrain Team Form

Bahrain has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds losses in four of its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Imran Anwar, who has taken 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 26.25, and Fiaz Ahmed, who has scored 67 runs in 3 innings at an average of 22.33.

Malaysia vs Bahrain National teams Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, null Malaysia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Bahrain Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Malaysia vs Bahrain Top Batters

Virandeep Singh is the highest run-scorer for Malaysia in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 175 runs in 3 innings at an average of 87.50.

Imran Anwar is the highest run-scorer for Bahrain in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 77 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 38.50.

Malaysia vs Bahrain Top Bowlers

Vijay Unni is the leading wicket-taker for Malaysia in this tournament so far. He has been able to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 13.66.

Ali Dawood is the leading wicket-taker for Bahrain in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 11.28.