Hong Kong Women vs Pakistan Women Women's Asia Cup Match Prediction
HON
40%
Chance of Winning
PAK
60%
Parimatch
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Hong Kong Women and Pakistan Women will be facing each other for the first time in this format.
- Natasha Miles, from Hong Kong Women, has scored 244 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 30.50.
- Fatima Sana, from Pakistan Women, has taken 15 wickets in her last 7 games at an economy of 6.56.
Hong Kong Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning
Pakistan Women will enter the upcoming match against Hong Kong Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Muneeba Ali, who has scored 67 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.50, and Fatima Sana, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.75. On the other hand, Hong Kong Women will be keen to secure a win. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Yasmin Daswani, who has scored 39 runs in 2 innings at an average of 19.50, and Marina Lamplough, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.50.
- Hong Kong Women Chances of Winning: 40%
- Pakistan Women Chances of Winning: 60%
Hong Kong Women vs Pakistan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Hong Kong Women have not been able to perform well in this tournament. Even after playing two games, the team stands winless in this tournament, as they now aim to secure a win in the upcoming match. But, it would be quite challenging, noting their upcoming match takes place against Pakistan Women. They have batters such as Marina Lamplough, who has scored 36 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18, and Kary Chan, who has scored 29 runs in 2 innings at an average of 14.50. Alison Siu has been able to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.66.
On the other hand, Pakistan Women had a shaky start in this tournament. The team holds one win and one loss in the two games it has played, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. With the upcoming match being against Hong Kong Women, it will be an opportunity for the team to get back to winning track. They have batters such as Tuba Hassan, who has scored 21 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 105, and Sadaf Shamas, who has scored 23 runs in 2 innings at an average of 11.50. Sadia Iqbal has been able to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.
Hong Kong Women vs Pakistan Women Match Toss Prediction
The match between Hong Kong Women and Pakistan Women will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 135 T20Is, out of which 66 games have been won by the team batting first, and 67 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 140, but it falls to 120 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Hong Kong Women and Pakistan Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Hong Kong Women and Pakistan Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bibi Maryam
bowler
Akhtar Waheeda
bowler
Chan Charlotte
bowler
Ali Siddiqi Muneeba
wicket keeper
Chan Dorothea
all rounder
Alvi Najiha
wicket keeper
Chan Ka Ying
all rounder
Fatima Eyman
batsman
Daswani Yasmin
batsman
Feroza Gull
wicket keeper
Hill Mariko
all rounder
Hani Umme
bowler
Kaur Joyleen
wicket keeper
Hassan Tuba
bowler
Lamplough Marina
all rounder
Iqbal Sadia
bowler
Mahekdeep Kaur
no information yet
Jabeen Saira
no information yet
Miles Natasha
batsman
Naseer Eman
no information yet
Sahar Iqra
bowler
Riasat Momina
bowler
Shahzad Shanzeen
batsman
Sana Fatima
all rounder
Siu Mei Wai
bowler
Sandhu Nashra
bowler
Venkatesh Ruchitha
bowler
Shamas Sadaf
batsman
Wong Hailey
no information yet
Zafar Ayesha
batsman
Team Form
Hong Kong Women Team Form
Hong Kong Women have encountered a losing streak in this format of the game. The team is now having four consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Kary Chan, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23, and Maryam Bibi, who has scored 17 runs in 2 innings at an average of 8.50.
Pakistan Women Team Form
Pakistan Women just got its winning momentum affected ahead of this game. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Tuba Hassan, who holds 2 wickets in one inning at an average of 8.75, and Umm-e-Hani, who has scored 23 runs in 2 innings at an average of 11.50.
Hong Kong Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
PakistanPAK
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|LW
Hong Kong, ChinaHON
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|LD
Hong Kong Women vs Pakistan Women
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
Hong Kong, China
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Pakistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hong Kong Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters
Natasha Miles will be a key batter for Hong Kong Women in the upcoming match. She has been able to score 244 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 30.50.
Muneeba Ali will be a key batter for Pakistan Women in the upcoming match. She has been able to score 283 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 28.30.
Hong Kong Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers
Marina Lamplough will be a key bowler for Hong Kong Women in the next game. She has been able to take 14 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.28.
Fatima Sana will be a key bowler for Pakistan Women in the upcoming match. She has been able to take 15 wickets for the team in her last 7 games at an economy of 6.56.
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