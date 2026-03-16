Facts: With 334 runs, Mackenzie Harvey was the leading run scorer for South Australia last season.

With 198 runs, Ashton Turner was the leading run scorer for Western Australia in the last campaign.

South Australia vs Western Australia Chance of Winning

South Australia headed into this campaign as one of the favourites as they won the championship last season. They struggled in the opening game of the season against New South Wales, South Australia struggled in the run chase as they lost the game by 131 runs and would be hoping to bounce back in this fixture.

On the other hand Western Australia struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up sixth on the table with just two wins in the group stages. In the opening game they lost against Queensland by two wickets. As per our calculations, Western Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

South Australia’ chances of winning - 39%

Western Australia’ chances of winning - 61%

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South Australia vs Western Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jake Fraser-McGurk has struggled for consistency in all formats in the last 12 months which has also resulted in him losing his place in the Australia setup. He scored one run in the last match which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Joel Curtis struggled for consistency last season but he got off to a great start this season. In the opening game against Queensland he scored a century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Australia Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Western Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Western Australia 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

South Australia vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Adelaide during the game with minimum chances of any interruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Daniel Drew, Alex Carey (c & wk), Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Harry Manenti, Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Buckingham, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Nathan McAndrew, Henry Thornton, Spencer Johnson, Ben Manenti, Liam Scott

Predicted Playing XI

Mackenzie Harvey Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Daniel Drew Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Jason Sangha Batter Jake Lehmann All-rounder Benjamin Manenti All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Jordan Buckingham Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia were sensational last season as they made the finals, they lost the opening game against New South Wales.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

Sam Fanning, Joel Curtis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Ashton Turner (c), Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Agar, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Liam Haskett, Bryce Jackson, Teague Wyllie, Will Malajczuk, Albert Esterhuysen

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Fanning Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Ashton Turner All-rounder Joel Curtis Wicket-keeper Hilton Cartwright Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Joel Paris All-rounder Matthew Kelly Bowler Bryce Jackson Bowler Liam Haskett Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia had a dismal campaign last season and once again they struggled in the opening game as they lost against Queensland.

South Australia vs Western Australia Head to Head

Western Australia have dominated this fixture against South Australia 43-27. Both sides went head to head twice last season and South Australia won on both occasions.

Head to Head

South Australia: 27

Western Australia: 43

South Australia vs Western Australia Betting Odds

Western Australia to have a better opening partnership than South Australia

South Australia and Western Australia headed into this game after both struggled in the opening game of the campaign. South Australia had a phenomenal season last year as they went all the way in the tournament. They beat Victoria in the finals and won the championship. In the opening game they struggled against New South Wales who dominated the game from the start as they lost the game by 131 runs. Both sides went head to head twice last year and South Australia won on both occasions. Even though Western Australia conceded a bigger opening stand in the last game, we believe they will dominate the game in the powerplay and will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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South Australia vs Western Australia Top Batters

Mackenzie Harvey to be South Australia’ top batter

Mackenzie Harvey had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 334 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. In the opening game he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ashton Turner to be Western Australia’ top batter

Ashton Turner did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled in the opening game regardless we are going to back him as with 198 runs last season, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Western Australia Top Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler

Nathan McAndrew missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as last season he bagged eight wickets in three matches and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bryce Jackson to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Bryce Jackson was brilliant last season against South Australia as he bagged five wickets in the two matches. He was expensive in the last game but still bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.