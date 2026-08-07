Glamorgan vs Worcestershire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction GLAM 48 % Chance of Winning WOR 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group B of the One-Day Cup will be a lot exciting for the fans, as it features Glamorgan going against Worcestershire. This match will be played on 9 August at 3:30 PM IST at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Glamorgan will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure a win, as they take the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Worcestershire will be looking at this game as another win to rank up in the standings.

Who will win? Glamorgan Worcestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Worcestershire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Glamorgan, losing the other two.

Alex Horton, from Glamorgan, has scored 404 runs in 15 innings at an average of 28.85.

Fateh Singh, from Worcestershire, has taken 44 wickets in 29 innings at an average of 29.18.

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Worcestershire will enter the next game against Glamorgan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Glamorgan in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jake Libby, who has scored 2347 runs in 52 innings at an average of 58.67, and Fateh Singh, who holds 44 wickets in 29 innings at an average of 29.18. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be keen to secure a win in the next match. For this, the team will be relying on its home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Alex Horton, who has scored 404 runs in 15 innings at an average of 28.85, and Dan Douthwaite, who holds 49 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 31.18.

Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 48%

Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 52%

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Glamorgan has been looking for ways in which it could regain its winning momentum. Even though the team started its campaign on a strong note with a win, their form has been highly affected with a losing streak. But in the upcoming match against Worcestershire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Jack Hope-Bell, who has scored 230 runs in 6 innings at an average of 46, and Eddie Byrom, who has scored 1162 runs in 34 innings at an average of 37.48. Zain-ul-Hassan has been able to take 18 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 30.83.

On the other hand, Worcestershire has been among the top performing teams in this tournament. With more wins than losses in this tournament so far, the team is now looking for ways in which it could make it to the top of the table. Since their record has been strong against Glamorgan, it could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Daniel Lategan, who has scored 458 runs in 10 innings at an average of 50.88, and Henry Cullen, who has scored 425 runs in 17 innings at an average of 32.69. Beyers Swanepoel has been able to take 90 wickets in 59 innings at an average of 21.92.

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Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Glamorgan and Worcestershire will be played at Sophia Gardens, which means Glamorgan takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 34 ODIs, out of which 8 games have been won by the team batting first, and 22 have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 224, but it falls to 210 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to field first.

Weather Report

The match between Glamorgan and Worcestershire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 65% Humidity 13° - 24° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 65% Humidity 13° - 24° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Glamorgan and Worcestershire Player List

Team Form

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan has not been able to give its best in this format of the game lately. Due to this reason, the team has been on a losing streak in its recent games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Colin Ingram, who has scored 8525 runs in 199 innings at an average of 48.43, and Andy Gorvin, who holds 39 wickets in 32 innings at an average of 36.15.

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire has shown some good performances in its recent matches. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Kashif Ali, who has scored 1088 runs in 28 innings at an average of 41.84, and Tom Taylor, who holds 51 wickets in 44 innings at an average of 40.31.

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire List a Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, null Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Alex Horton will be a key batsman for Glamorgan in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 404 runs for the team in 15 innings at an average of 28.85.

Jake Libby will be a key batsman for Worcestershire in the next game. He has been able to score 2347 runs in 52 innings at an average of 58.67.

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Dan Douthwaite will be a key bowler for Glamorgan in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 49 wickets for the team in 35 innings at an average of 31.18.

Fateh Singh will be a key bowler for Worcestershire in the next game. He has been able to take 44 wickets in 29 innings at an average of 29.18.