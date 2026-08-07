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Durham vs Essex England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction

DUR

54%

Chance of Winning

ESS

46%

Parimatch

1.81
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Feethams Cricket Ground

The Group B of the England Domestic One-Day Cup is having another intense match locked up this Sunday, as it will be Durham going against Essex. This match will be played on 9 August at 3:30 PM IST at Feethams Cricket Ground. Durham will be heading to this game eager to secure another win to rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Essex will be heading to this game eager to regain its winning momentum, as they have been strong over Durham.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Essex has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Durham, and lost the other two.
  • Will Rhodes, from Durham, has scored 2440 runs in 72 innings at an average of 37.53.
  • Mackenzie Jones, from Essex, has taken 14 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 29.42.

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Durham vs Essex Chances of Winning 

Durham will enter the next game against Essex with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Will Rhodes, who has scored 2440 runs in 72 innings at an average of 37.53, and Ben Stokes, who holds 139 wickets in 137 innings at an average of 34.14. On the other hand, Essex will be keen to secure a win in the upcoming match. Their record over Durham has been strong in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Noah Thain, who has scored 848 runs in 24 innings at an average of 40.38, and Mackenzie Jones, who holds 14 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 29.42. 

  • Durham Chances of Winning: 54%
  • Essex Chances of Winning: 46%

Durham vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Durham has been one of the best performing teams in Group B so far. After playing the majority of its group stage matches, the team has managed to secure more wins than losses, which positions them among the table toppers. In the next game against Durham, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Ben Stokes, who has scored 5496 runs in 166 innings at an average of 39.25, and Graham Clark, who has scored 2013 runs in 58 innings at an average of 35.94. Will Rhodes has been able to take 59 wickets in 63 innings at an average of 33.11. 

On the other hand, Essex has not been able to find its rhythm in this tournament. In the matches they have played so far, the team holds almost equal wins and losses, but they didn't manage to sustain their winning momentum for a few games. However, in the match against Durham, they will take advantage of their brilliant record over them in recent games. They have batsmen such as Tom Westley, who has scored 4914 runs in 126 innings at an average of 41.29, and Matt Critchley, who has scored 1277 runs in 50 innings at an average of 32.74. Charlie Bennett holds 17 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 27.88.

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Durham vs Essex Match Toss Prediction 

The match between Durham and Essex will be played at Feethams Cricket Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Durham. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is known for offering a balanced ODI surface. Seamers will be able to take advantage of the early swing, as spinners will be able to find some grip in the middle overs. Overall this venue is expected to favour the batsmen. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first. 

Weather Report 

The match between Durham and Essex could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain. 

Light Rain
75% Humidity
12° - 19° C Temperature
16 kmph Wind Speed
Light Rain
75% Humidity
12° - 19° C Temperature
16 kmph Wind Speed

Durham and Essex Player List 

Playing

DUR
DUR
ESS
ESS
First TeamSecond Team
Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Aldridge Kasey

all rounder

Akhter Zaman

all rounder

Bailey Archie

no information yet

Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Bennett Charlie Edward

no information yet

Borthwick Scott

all rounder

Bosch Eathan

all rounder

Bowman Robbie

no information yet

Bracewell Doug

all rounder

Cook Sam

bowler

Cox Jordan

wicket keeper

Critchley Matt

all rounder

Das Robin

batsman

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Elgar Dean

batsman

Fernandes Simon Maurice L

no information yet

Gladwell Daniel John

no information yet

Gay Emilio

batsman

Jones Mackenzie

all rounder

Killeen Mitchell

no information yet

McKenna Ronnie

no information yet

Pepper Michael

wicket keeper

Leede Bas de

all rounder

Richards Jamal

all rounder

Lees Alex

batsman

Roelofsen Grant

wicket keeper

Lewis Jon

bowler

Walter Paul Ian

all rounder

Westley Tom

all rounder

Minto James

no information yet

Mustard Haydon Samuel

no information yet

Zeb Ali

no information yet

Raine Ben

all rounder

Rhodes Will

all rounder

Robinson Luke

no information yet

Robinson Oliver

wicket keeper

Stokes Ben

all rounder

Wood Mark

bowler

Team Form 

Durham Team Form 

Durham has shown some strong performances in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Emilio Gay, who has scored 1332 runs in 42 innings at an average of 38.07, and Shafiqullah Ghafari, who holds 12 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 40.08. 

Essex Team Form 

Essex has not been able to carry its winning momentum this season. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Matt Critchley, who holds 54 wickets in 55 innings at an average of 42.64, and Grant Roelofson, who has scored 2365 runs in 70 innings at an average of 35.83. 

Durham vs Essex

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Feethams Cricket Ground, null

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Durham

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1.81
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Essex

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.99

Durham vs Essex Top Batters 

Will Rhodes will be a key batsman for Durham in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 2440 runs in 72 innings at an average of 37.53. 

Noah Thain will be a key batsman for Essex in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 848 runs in 24 innings in his List A career at an average of 40.38

Durham vs Essex Top Bowlers 

Will Rhodes will also be a key bowler for Durham in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 59 wickets for the team in 63 innings at an average of 33.11. 

Mackenzie Jones will be a key bowler for Essex in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 14 wickets in his List A career in just 8 innings at an average of 29.42.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Durham will win. Durham takes the home-ground advantage over Essex in the next game.
Compare Odds:Essex to Win - 1.99
Durham to Win - 1.81
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