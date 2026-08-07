Durham vs Essex England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction DUR 54 % Chance of Winning ESS 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group B of the England Domestic One-Day Cup is having another intense match locked up this Sunday, as it will be Durham going against Essex. This match will be played on 9 August at 3:30 PM IST at Feethams Cricket Ground. Durham will be heading to this game eager to secure another win to rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Essex will be heading to this game eager to regain its winning momentum, as they have been strong over Durham.

Who will win? Durham Essex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Essex has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Durham, and lost the other two.

Will Rhodes, from Durham, has scored 2440 runs in 72 innings at an average of 37.53.

Mackenzie Jones, from Essex, has taken 14 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 29.42.

Durham vs Essex Chances of Winning

Durham will enter the next game against Essex with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Will Rhodes, who has scored 2440 runs in 72 innings at an average of 37.53, and Ben Stokes, who holds 139 wickets in 137 innings at an average of 34.14. On the other hand, Essex will be keen to secure a win in the upcoming match. Their record over Durham has been strong in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Noah Thain, who has scored 848 runs in 24 innings at an average of 40.38, and Mackenzie Jones, who holds 14 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 29.42.

Durham Chances of Winning: 54%

Essex Chances of Winning: 46%

Durham vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Durham has been one of the best performing teams in Group B so far. After playing the majority of its group stage matches, the team has managed to secure more wins than losses, which positions them among the table toppers. In the next game against Durham, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Ben Stokes, who has scored 5496 runs in 166 innings at an average of 39.25, and Graham Clark, who has scored 2013 runs in 58 innings at an average of 35.94. Will Rhodes has been able to take 59 wickets in 63 innings at an average of 33.11.

On the other hand, Essex has not been able to find its rhythm in this tournament. In the matches they have played so far, the team holds almost equal wins and losses, but they didn't manage to sustain their winning momentum for a few games. However, in the match against Durham, they will take advantage of their brilliant record over them in recent games. They have batsmen such as Tom Westley, who has scored 4914 runs in 126 innings at an average of 41.29, and Matt Critchley, who has scored 1277 runs in 50 innings at an average of 32.74. Charlie Bennett holds 17 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 27.88.

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Durham vs Essex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Durham and Essex will be played at Feethams Cricket Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Durham. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is known for offering a balanced ODI surface. Seamers will be able to take advantage of the early swing, as spinners will be able to find some grip in the middle overs. Overall this venue is expected to favour the batsmen. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Durham and Essex could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.

Light Rain 75% Humidity 12° - 19° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 75% Humidity 12° - 19° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Durham and Essex Player List

Team Form

Durham Team Form

Durham has shown some strong performances in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Emilio Gay, who has scored 1332 runs in 42 innings at an average of 38.07, and Shafiqullah Ghafari, who holds 12 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 40.08.

Essex Team Form

Essex has not been able to carry its winning momentum this season. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Matt Critchley, who holds 54 wickets in 55 innings at an average of 42.64, and Grant Roelofson, who has scored 2365 runs in 70 innings at an average of 35.83.

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Durham vs Essex Top Batters

Will Rhodes will be a key batsman for Durham in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 2440 runs in 72 innings at an average of 37.53.

Noah Thain will be a key batsman for Essex in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 848 runs in 24 innings in his List A career at an average of 40.38

Durham vs Essex Top Bowlers

Will Rhodes will also be a key bowler for Durham in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 59 wickets for the team in 63 innings at an average of 33.11.

Mackenzie Jones will be a key bowler for Essex in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 14 wickets in his List A career in just 8 innings at an average of 29.42.