North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers Delhi Premier League Match Prediction NOR 48 % Chance of Winning NEW 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Delhi Premier League will feature North Delhi Strikers going against New Delhi Tigers. This match will be played on 9 August at 1:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. North Delhi Strikers will be looking at this game as a chance to regain its winning momentum and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, New Delhi Tigers are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Purani Dilli 6 by 27 runs.

Who will win? North Delhi Strikers New Delhi Tigers Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Delhi Tigers won their previous match against North Delhi Strikers by 6 wickets.

Hritik Shokeen, from New Delhi Tigers, has taken 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 10.12.

Sarthak Ranjan, from North Delhi Strikers, has scored 159 runs in 2 innings at an average of 79.50.

North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers Chances of Winning

New Delhi Tigers will enter the next game against North Delhi Strikers with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against North Delhi Strikers, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such Lakshay Thareja, who has scored 163 runs in 4 innings at an average of 81.50, and Hritik Shokeen, who has taken 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 10.12. On the other hand, North Delhi Strikers will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sarthak Ranjan, who has scored 159 runs in 2 innings at an average of 79.50, and Mayank Dagar, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.66.

North Delhi Strikers Chances of Winning: 48%

New Delhi Tigers Chances of Winning: 52%

North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

North Delhi Strikers have been one of the key performing teams in this tournament. Even though they have started the campaign with a loss, the recent games have helped the team to get back on track. With the next game against New Delhi Tigers, they will be eager to take revenge for the knockout loss in the last season. They have batsmen such as Yash Bhatia, who has scored 143 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 168.23, and Vaibhav Kandpal, who has scored 10 runs in 2 innings at an average of 5. Vikas Dixit has been able to take 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 28.

On the other hand, the New Delhi Tigers have not been able to do much well in this tournament. Despite being the best performers last season, the team has secured just one win and three losses in four games this time. Since they are having a good record over the North Delhi Strikers, they will be looking at the next game as a chance to regain their winning momentum. They have batsmen such as Himmat Singh, who has scored 125 runs in 4 innings at an average of 31.25, and Manish Sehrawat, who has scored 78 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26. Laxman has been able to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.57.

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North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers Match Toss Prediction

The match between North Delhi Strikers and New Delhi Tigers will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between North Delhi Strikers and New Delhi Tigers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 25% chance of rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms 72% Humidity 29° - 34° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Scattered Thunderstorms 72% Humidity 29° - 34° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

North Delhi Strikers and New Delhi Tigers Player List

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Team Form

North Delhi Strikers Team Form

North Delhi Strikers have managed to regain their winning momentum in this tournament. Still the team is having almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Bharat Sindhwani, who has scored 44 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 176, and Arjun Rapria, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 36.50.

New Delhi Tigers Team Form

New Delhi Tigers have not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and three losses in its last four games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Vaibhav Rawal, who has scored 68 runs in 3 innings at an average of 22.67, and Manish Sehrawat, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 19.25.

North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null North Delhi Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! New Delhi Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers Top Batters

Sarthak Ranjan is the highest run-scorer for North Delhi Strikers in this tournament. He has managed to score 159 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 79.50.

Lakshay Thareja is the highest run-scorer for New Delhi Tigers in this tournament. He has been able to score 163 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 81.50.

North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers Top Bowlers

Mayank Dagar is the leading wicket-taker for North Delhi Strikers this season. He has been able to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 19.66.

Hritik Shokeen is the leading wicket-taker for New Delhi Tigers in this tournament. He has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 10.12.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our Pick to Win:

New Delhi Tigers will win.

New Delhi Tigers have been strong against North Delhi Strikers in recent head-to-head encounters.

Compare Odds:

North Delhi Strikers to Win - 1.99

New Delhi Tigers to Win - 1.81