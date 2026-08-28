Glasgow Cosmic vs Dublin Guardians European T20 Premier League Match Prediction GLA 51 % Chance of Winning DUB 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the European T20 Premier League is set to be an intense one, as it will feature Glasgow Cosmic going against Dublin Guardians. This match will be played on 29 August at 3:00 PM IST at Sportpark Duivesteijn. Glasgow Cosmic is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Edinburgh Castle Rockers by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Dublin Guardians are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Belfast Wolves by 52 runs.

Who will win? Glasgow Cosmic Dublin Guardians Vote 0 votes

Facts: Glasgow Cosmic and Dublin Guardians will be facing each other for the first time in this tournament.

Jason Roy has scored 8 runs off 5 balls against Josh Little, while Josh is yet to take his wicket.

Daryl Mitchell has scored 4 runs off 6 balls against Lungi Ngidi, while Ngidi has dismissed him once.

Glasgow Cosmic vs Dublin Guardians Chances of Winning

Glasgow Cosmic will enter the upcoming match against Dublin Guardians with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Keshav Maharaj, who has scored 29 runs off 27 balls, and Lungi Ngidi, who holds a wicket at an economy of 6.50. On the other hand, Dublin Guardians will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as George Dockrell, who has scored 35 runs off 22 balls, and Chris Wood, who holds 3 wickets at an economy of 10.75.

Glasgow Cosmic Chances of Winning: 51%

Dublin Guardians Chances of Winning: 49%

Glasgow Cosmic vs Dublin Guardians Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Glasgow Cosmic have not been able to start the ETPL on a strong note. The team started its campaign with a loss, as they now aim to secure a win and rank up in the standings. It will be quite challenging, noting their recent form, but the next game against Dublin Guardians comes out as a big opportunity for them. They have batsmen such as Richie Berrington, who has scored 28 runs off 27 balls, and Liam Livingstone, who has scored 17 runs off 20 balls. Keshav Maharaj has also been able to take a wicket at an economy of 7.50 in the last game.

On the other hand, Dublin Guardians have also not been able to receive a strong start in this tournament. Starting its campaign with a loss against Belfast Wolves now makes them eager to secure a win in the upcoming match. However, it will be quite challenging for them to come out victorious in the next game. They have batsmen such as Chris Wood, who has scored 25 runs off 22 balls, and Matt Hollard, who has scored 17 runs off 12 balls. Josh Little has been able to take 2 wickets for the team in the last game at an average of 10.50.

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Glasgow Cosmic vs Dublin Guardians Match Toss Prediction

The match between Glasgow Cosmic and Dublin Guardians will be played at Sportpark Duivesteijn. This venue has hosted a total of 2 T20Is, and both of them have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 150, but it falls to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Glasgow Cosmic and Dublin Guardians could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 45% chance of rain.

Light Rain 81% Humidity 17° - 21° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 81% Humidity 17° - 21° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Glasgow Cosmic and Dublin Guardians Player List

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Team Form

Glasgow Cosmic Team Form

Glasgow Cosmic has not been able to receive a good start this season. The team has secured a loss in the only game they have played, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Liam Livingstone, who holds a wicket at an economy of 8.50, and Moises Henriques, who has scored 11 runs off 12 balls.

Dublin Guardians Team Form

Dublin Guardians have also not been able to start the tournament on a strong note. The team holds a loss in the only game they have played, as they now aim to secure a win and rank up in the standings. They have players such as Ravichandran Ashwin, who holds a wicket at an economy of 5.75, and Sanjay Krishnamurthi, who has scored 13 runs off 8 balls.

Glasgow Cosmic vs Dublin Guardians T20i Sportpark Duivesteijn, null Glasgow Cosmic Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Dublin Guardians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Glasgow Cosmic vs Dublin Guardians Top Batters

Keshav Maharaj is the highest run-scorer for Glasgow Cosmic in this tournament. He has been able to score 29 runs for the team in one game at a strike rate of 107.40.

George Dockrell is the highest run-scorer for Dublin Guardians in this tournament. He has been able to score 35 runs for the team in one game at a strike rate of 159.09.

Glasgow Cosmic vs Dublin Guardians Top Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi will be a key bowler for Glasgow Cosmic in the upcoming match. He has been able to take a wicket for the team in the only game he played at an economy of 6.50.

Chris Wood is the leading wicket-taker for Dublin Guardians in this tournament. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in one game at an economy of 10.75.