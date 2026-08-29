South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings Delhi Premier League Match Prediction SDSU 52 % Chance of Winning CDK 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The finals have officially arrived for the Delhi Premier League, as the ultimate battle of the tournament is all set to take place between South Delhi Superstarz and Central Delhi Kings. This match will be played on 30 August at 8:00 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. South Delhi Superstarz are heading to this game after defeating Central Delhi Kings in Qualifier 1 by 15 runs. On the other hand, Central Delhi Kings are heading to this game after winning Qualifier 2 against Purani Dilli 6 by 72 runs.

Who will win? South Delhi Superstarz Central Delhi Kings Vote 0 votes

Facts: Anmol Sharma, from South Delhi Superstarz, has scored 352 runs in 10 innings at an average of 44.

South Delhi Superstarz defeated Central Delhi Kings in their previous head-to-head match by 15 runs.

Gavnish Khurana, from Central Delhi Kings, has taken 20 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 17.95.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings Chances of Winning

South Delhi Superstarz will enter the final game against Central Delhi Kings with a higher chance of winning. Their record against them has been strong lately, which could help them to win the title. They have players such as Anmol Sharma, who has scored 352 runs in 10 innings at an average of 44, and Anshuman Hooda, who holds 21 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 14.95. On the other hand, Central Delhi Kings will be keen to win the finals this time. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jonty Sidhu, who has scored 326 runs in 9 innings at an average of 40.75, and Gavnish Khurana, who has taken 20 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 17.95.

South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning: 52%

Central Delhi Kings Chances of Winning: 48%

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

South Delhi Superstarz have been the key contenders to win the title. After having a shaky start in this tournament, they have become the first team to reach the finals. Their record against Central Delhi Kings have been strong, which could help them to get the title. They have batsmen such as Ayush Badoni, who has scored 281 runs in 7 innings at an average of 46.83, and Sanat Sangwan, who has scored 281 runs in 7 innings at an average of 46.83. Divansh Rawat has been able to take 14 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 19.92.

On the other hand, Central Delhi Kings have made it to the finals for consecutive seasons. Even though they lost the Qualifier 1 clash, they were able to do well in Qualifier 2 and take up the last spot in the finals. Now they will aim to take revenge for the Qualifier 1 loss against South Delhi Superstarz to win the title. They have players such as Siddharth Joon, who has scored 322 runs in 12 innings at an average of 29.27, and Yugal Saini, who has scored 233 runs in 12 innings at an average of 26.33. Money Grewal has been able to take 18 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 23.94.

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South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings Match Toss Prediction

The final clash between South Delhi Superstarz and Central Delhi Kings will be taking place at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The final match between South Delhi Superstarz and could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Cloudy 63% Humidity 27° - 34° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 63% Humidity 27° - 34° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

South Delhi Superstarz and Central Delhi Kings Player List

Playing SOU CEN First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz have been on a winning streak in this tournament right now. The team has won all of its last five games this season, as they aim to continue the same form and eventually lift the title. They have players such as Tejasvi Singh, who has scored 258 runs in 8 innings at an average of 36.86, and Ankit Dabas, who has taken 12 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 19.93.

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings have regained their winning momentum right ahead of the final clash. The team is now having four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they aim to win the finals this time. They have players such as Vansh Bedi, who has scored 195 runs in 9 innings at an average of 27.86, and Tejas Singh Baroka, who holds 10 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 27.10.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null South Delhi Superstarz Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Central Delhi Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings Top Batters

Anmol Sharma is the highest run-scorer for South Delhi Superstarz in this tournament. He has managed to score 352 runs for the team in 10 innings at an average of 44.

Jonty Sidhu will be a key batsman for Central Delhi Kings in this tournament. He has managed to score 326 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 40.75.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings Top Bowlers

Anshuman Hooda is the leading wicket-taker for South Delhi Superstarz in this tournament. He has managed to take 21 wickets for the team in 9 innings at an average of 14.95.

Gavnish Khurana is the leading wicket-taker for Central Delhi Kings this season. He has managed to take 20 wickets for the team in 11 innings at an average of 17.95.