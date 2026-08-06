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Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire One-Day Cup Match Prediction

NOT

54%

Chance of Winning

NOR

46%

Parimatch

1.61
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List a

Queen's Park

The England Domestic One-Day Cup is set to offer an exciting game in Group A, as it will be Nottinghamshire going against Northamptonshire. This match will be played on 7 August at 6:30 PM IST at Queen's Park in Chesterfield. Nottinghamshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Kent by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Northamptonshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Lancashire by 67 runs.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Nottinghamshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Northamptonshire, losing the other two.
  • Kyle Verreynne, from Nottinghamshire, has scored 262 runs in 5 innings at an average of 65.50.
  • Yuzvendra Chahal, from Northamptonshire, has taken 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 22.40.

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Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Northamptonshire. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong over them, which could help them to win. They have players such as Kyle Verreynne, who has scored 262 runs in 5 innings at an average of 65.50, and Joe Pocklington, who holds 10 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 10.80. On the other hand, Northamptonshire will be keen to secure a win. For this, the team will have to rely on its winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 288 runs in 5 innings at an average of 57.60, and Yuzvendra Chahal, who holds 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 22.40.

  • Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 54%
  • Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 46%

Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Nottinghamshire has been one of the top performing teams, but their form has been affected. The team started its campaign with three consecutive wins but secured losses in the next two games. And now the match against Northamptonshire brings a chance for them to secure a win. Their record over Northamptonshire has been strong, and the team takes home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Benjamin Martindale, who has scored 230 runs in 5 innings at an average of 46, and Lyndon James, who has scored 123 runs in 5 innings at an average of 41. James Haynes has been able to take 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 24.87.

On the other hand, Northamptonshire has been able to regain its winning momentum. The team has now played a total of five games, out of which they have won two and lost three. As the team now aims to continue its winning momentum, the match against Nottinghamshire comes as a challenge. They have players such as George Bartlett, who has scored 259 runs in 5 innings at an average of 51.80, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who has scored 176 runs in 5 innings at an average of 35.20. Raphael Weatherall has been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 25.60.

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Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire will be played at Queen's Park, which gives the home-ground advantage to Nottinghamshire. This venue has hosted a total of 3 ODIs, out of which 1 has been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 204, but it falls to 196 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to field first.

Weather Report

The match between Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny
56% Humidity
9° - 21° C Temperature
13 kmph Wind Speed
Partly Sunny
56% Humidity
9° - 21° C Temperature
13 kmph Wind Speed

Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire Player List

Playing

NOT
NOT
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Miller Angus H

all rounder

Procter Luke

all rounder

McSweeney Nathan

all rounder

Verreynne Kyle

wicket keeper

James Lyndon

all rounder

Keogh Rob

all rounder

Seecharan Samuel Jack

no information yet

McManus Lewis

wicket keeper

Louw Tiaan Cornelius

no information yet

Hatton-Lowe Byron

no information yet

Wood Sam

no information yet

Team Form

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire has encountered a losing streak in this format of the game. The team is now having three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Brett Hutton, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 24.80, and Freddie McCann, who has scored 165 runs in 5 innings at an average of 33.

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire has managed to regain its winning momentum ahead of this game. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Luke Procter, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 41, and Gus Miller, who has scored 174 runs in 5 innings at an average of 34.80.

Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire

List a

Queen's Park, null

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Nottinghamshire

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1.61
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Northamptonshire

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2.17

Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Kyle Verreynne is the highest run-scorer for Nottinghamshire this season. He has been able to score 262 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 65.50.

Nathan McSweeney is the highest run-scorer for Northamptonshire this season. He has managed to score 288 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 57.60.

Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Joe Pocklington is the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire in this tournament. He has been able to take 10 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 10.80.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire this season. He has been able to take 10 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 22.40.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Nottinghamshire will win. Nottinghamshire has been strong against Northamptonshire in recent head-to-head encounters.
Compare Odds:Northamptonshire to Win - 2.17
Nottinghamshire to Win - 1.61
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