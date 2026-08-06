Yorkshire vs Derbyshire One-Day Cup Match Prediction YOR 56 % Chance of Winning DER 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The England Domestic One-Day Cup is set for another exciting game for the fans, as it will feature Yorkshire going against Derbyshire. This match will be played on 7 August at 3:30 PM IST at North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough. Yorkshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Middlesex by 35 runs. On the other hand, Derbyshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Sussex by 188 runs. Can Yorkshire regain its winning momentum in the next game?

Who will win? Yorkshire Derbyshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Yorkshire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Derbyshire.

William Luxton, from Yorkshire, has scored 344 runs in 6 innings at an average of 57.33.

Nick Potts, from Derbyshire, has taken 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.88.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire will enter the next game against Derbyshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Derbyshire, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as William Luxton, who has scored 344 runs in 6 innings at an average of 57.33, and Benjamin Cliff, who holds 15 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 13.20. On the other hand, Derbyshire will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will be relying on its winning streak, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Martin Andersson, who has scored 248 runs in 5 innings at an average of 49.60, and Nick Potts, who holds 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.88.

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 56%

Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 44%

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Yorkshire has been one of the top performing teams in Group B of One-Day Cup. The team has played six games, out of which they have won four and lost just two. Eager to regain its winning momentum, the next game against Derbyshire comes as an opportunity. Yorkshire takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against Derbyshire which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Sam Whiteman, who has scored 222 runs in 6 innings at an average of 55.50, and George Hill, who has scored 130 runs in 5 innings at an average of 43.33. George Hill has also been able to take 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 21.60.

On the other hand, Derbyshire has finally found its rhythm back this season. The team started its campaign with three consecutive losses, as it now holds two consecutive wins in its last two games. However, it will be quite challenging to continue their streak against Yorkshire, whom they don't have a good record with. They have batsmen such as Brooke Guest, who has scored 220 runs in 5 innings at an average of 55, and Wayne Madsen, who has scored 186 runs in 5 innings at an average of 46.50. Jack Morley has managed to take 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 22.77.

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Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Yorkshire and Derbyshire will be played at North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough, which gives the home-ground advantage to Yorkshire. This venue has hosted a total of 5 ODIs, out of which 3 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 196, but it falls to 170 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Yorkshire and Derbyshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 57% Humidity 12° - 21° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 57% Humidity 12° - 21° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Yorkshire and Derbyshire Player List

Team Form

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire just got its winning streak affected before heading to this game. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Ben Coad, who holds 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17.11, and James Wharton, who has scored 147 runs in 5 innings at an average of 36.75.

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire has been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Anuj Dal, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 26.40, and Harry Came, who has scored 189 runs in 5 innings at an average of 37.80.

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Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Top Batters

William Luxton is the highest run-scorer for Yorkshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 344 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 57.33.

Martin Andersson is the highest run-scorer for Derbyshire this season. He has been able to score 248 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 49.60.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Benjamin Cliff is the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 13.20.

Nick Potts is the leading wicket-taker for Derbyshire this season. He has been able to take 9 wickets for the team in just 5 innings at an average of 22.77.