Yorkshire vs Derbyshire One-Day Cup Match Prediction
YOR
56%
Chance of Winning
DER
44%
Parimatch
List a
North Marine Road Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Yorkshire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Derbyshire.
- William Luxton, from Yorkshire, has scored 344 runs in 6 innings at an average of 57.33.
- Nick Potts, from Derbyshire, has taken 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.88.
Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning
Yorkshire will enter the next game against Derbyshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Derbyshire, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as William Luxton, who has scored 344 runs in 6 innings at an average of 57.33, and Benjamin Cliff, who holds 15 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 13.20. On the other hand, Derbyshire will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will be relying on its winning streak, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Martin Andersson, who has scored 248 runs in 5 innings at an average of 49.60, and Nick Potts, who holds 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.88.
- Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 56%
- Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 44%
Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Yorkshire has been one of the top performing teams in Group B of One-Day Cup. The team has played six games, out of which they have won four and lost just two. Eager to regain its winning momentum, the next game against Derbyshire comes as an opportunity. Yorkshire takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against Derbyshire which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Sam Whiteman, who has scored 222 runs in 6 innings at an average of 55.50, and George Hill, who has scored 130 runs in 5 innings at an average of 43.33. George Hill has also been able to take 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 21.60.
On the other hand, Derbyshire has finally found its rhythm back this season. The team started its campaign with three consecutive losses, as it now holds two consecutive wins in its last two games. However, it will be quite challenging to continue their streak against Yorkshire, whom they don't have a good record with. They have batsmen such as Brooke Guest, who has scored 220 runs in 5 innings at an average of 55, and Wayne Madsen, who has scored 186 runs in 5 innings at an average of 46.50. Jack Morley has managed to take 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 22.77.
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Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Yorkshire and Derbyshire will be played at North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough, which gives the home-ground advantage to Yorkshire. This venue has hosted a total of 5 ODIs, out of which 3 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 196, but it falls to 170 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Yorkshire and Derbyshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.
Yorkshire and Derbyshire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Lyth Adam
batsman
Came Harry
batsman
Luxton William
batsman
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Bennison Will
no information yet
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Wharton James Henry
batsman
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Whiteman Sam
wicket keeper
Reece Luis
all rounder
Hill George
all rounder
Guest Brooke
wicket keeper
Bean Finlay
wicket keeper
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Bess Dom
bowler
Dal Anuj
all rounder
Coad Ben
bowler
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Cliff Benjamin Michael
bowler
Chohan Jafer
all rounder
Morley Jack
bowler
Team Form
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire just got its winning streak affected before heading to this game. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Ben Coad, who holds 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17.11, and James Wharton, who has scored 147 runs in 5 innings at an average of 36.75.
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire has been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Anuj Dal, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 26.40, and Harry Came, who has scored 189 runs in 5 innings at an average of 37.80.
Yorkshire vs Derbyshire
List a
North Marine Road Ground, null
Yorkshire
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Derbyshire
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Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Top Batters
William Luxton is the highest run-scorer for Yorkshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 344 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 57.33.
Martin Andersson is the highest run-scorer for Derbyshire this season. He has been able to score 248 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 49.60.
Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers
Benjamin Cliff is the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 13.20.
Nick Potts is the leading wicket-taker for Derbyshire this season. He has been able to take 9 wickets for the team in just 5 innings at an average of 22.77.
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