Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers Match Prediction OUT 53 % Chance of Winning NOR 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Delhi Premier League is about to get even more exciting for the fans, as the next game will be between Outer Delhi Warriors and North Delhi Strikers. This match will be played on 7 August at 7:00 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Outer Delhi Warriors will be keen to secure a win in this game and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, North Delhi Strikers will be heading to this game after winning its previous match against East Delhi Riders by 6 wickets.

Who will win? Outer Delhi Warriors North Delhi Strikers Vote 0 votes

Facts: Outer Delhi Warriors won its previous match against North Delhi Strikers by 7 wickets.

Mayank Dagar, from North Delhi Strikers, has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.66.

Yajas Sharma, from Outer Delhi Warriors, has scored 91 runs in 2 innings at an average of 45.50.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers Chances of Winning

Outer Delhi Warriors will enter the next game against North Delhi Strikers with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against North Delhi Strikers, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Pratham Saluja, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.33, and Yajas Sharma, who has scored 91 runs in 2 innings at an average of 45.50. On the other hand, North Delhi Strikers will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sarthak Ranjan, who has scored 159 runs in 2 innings at an average of 79.50, and Mayank Dagar, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.66.

Outer Delhi Warriors Chances of Winning: 53%

North Delhi Strikers Chances of Winning: 47%

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Outer Delhi Warriors are looking for ways in which they could be able to rank up in the standings. Even though the team holds some wins, it is standing eager to secure more and the match against North Delhi Strikers brings one such opportunity. Their record over them has been strong, which could help Outer Delhi Warriors to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Monu Shukla, who has scored 54 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 225, and Mohit Panwar, who has scored 54 runs in 2 innings at an average of 27. Shivam Sharma has managed to take 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11. Vikas Dixit has been able to take 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 28.

On the other hand, North Delhi Strikers have eventually regained their winning momentum. The team started its campaign with a loss but has now secured a win to rank up in the standings. Now they will be looking to the next game against Outer Delhi Warriors as an opportunity to take revenge for their previous season loss. They have batsmen such as Yash Bhatia, who has scored 143 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 168.23, and Vaibhav Kandpal, who has scored 10 runs in 2 innings at an average of 5.

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Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The match between Outer Delhi Warriors and North Delhi Strikers will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Outer Delhi Warriors and North Delhi Strikers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 65% chance of rain.

Light Rain 89% Humidity 27° - 28° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 89% Humidity 27° - 28° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Outer Delhi Warriors and North Delhi Strikers Player List

Playing OUT NOR First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors have been able to regain their winning momentum as the season started. The team holds almost equal wins and losses this season, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Akshay Saini, who has scored 35 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17.50, and Aman Chaudhary, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 24.50.

North Delhi Strikers Team Form

North Delhi Strikers have regained their winning momentum in this tournament. The team is now having a win and a loss in its last two games, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Bharat Sindhwani, who has scored 44 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 176, and Arjun Rapria, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 36.50.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Outer Delhi Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! North Delhi Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers Top Batters

Yajas Sharma is the highest run-scorer for Outer Delhi Warriors this season. He has been able to score 91 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 45.50.

Sarthak Ranjan is the highest run-scorer for North Delhi Strikers in this tournament. He has managed to score 159 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 79.50.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers Top Bowlers

Pratham Saluja is the leading wicket-taker for Outer Delhi Warriors in this tournament. He has been able to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 18.33.

Mayank Dagar is the leading wicket-taker for North Delhi Strikers this season. He has been able to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 19.66.