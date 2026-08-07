Somerset vs Surrey England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction SOM 56 % Chance of Winning SUR 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Group A of the England Domestic One-Day Cup will be having a classic game for the fans, as it will be Somerset going against Surrey. This match is all set to be played on 7 August at 3:30 PM IST at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. Somerset is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Leicestershire by 164 runs. On the other hand, Surrey is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Kent by 95 runs.

Who will win? Somerset Surrey Vote 0 votes

Facts: Somerset has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Surrey, losing just one.

Tom Lammonby, from Somerset, has scored 325 runs in 5 innings at an average of 65.

Tom Ealham, from Surrey, has taken 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 34.14.

Somerset vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Somerset will enter the next game against Surrey with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Surrey, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tom Lammonby, who has scored 325 runs in 5 innings at an average of 65, and Migael Pretorius, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 26.42. On the other hand, Surrey will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Tom Ealham, who holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 34.14, and Dom Sibley, who has scored 337 runs in 6 innings at an average of 56.16.

Somerset Chances of Winning: 56%

Surrey Chances of Winning: 44%

Somerset vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Somerset has not been able to perform consistently in this tournament. After playing a total of five games this season, the team has managed to secure just two wins and lost the remaining three games. In the upcoming match against Surrey, the team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong over them, which could help them to grab another win. They have batsmen such as Joshua Thomas, who has scored 242 runs in 5 innings at an average of 60.50, and Lewis Goldsworthy, who has scored 203 runs in 4 innings at an average of 50.75. Jake Ball holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.66.

On the other hand, Surrey has been one of the best performing teams in this tournament. The team has played a total of six games in this season, and won four games out of the same, which puts them among the top teams. But it will be quite challenging for them to continue their form in the upcoming match, noting their record against Somerset. They have batsmen such as Ryan Patel, who has scored 334 runs in 6 innings at an average of 55.66, and Adam Thomas, who has scored 298 runs in 6 innings at an average of 74.50. Tom Lawes has been able to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.20.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Somerset vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

The match between Somerset and Surrey will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, which gives the home-ground advantage to Somerset. This venue has hosted a total of 30 ODIs, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and 20 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 212, but it falls to 197 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Somerset and Surrey could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 54% Humidity 9° - 23° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 54% Humidity 9° - 23° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Somerset and Surrey Player List

Team Form

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has encountered a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and just two wins in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Josh Shaw, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 43.33, and Savin Perera, who has scored 193 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.60.

Surrey Team Form

Surrey has now been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team has won three out of its last five games and lost two, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Ryan Patel, who holds 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of Josh Blake, who has scored 234 runs in 6 innings at an average of 58.50.

Somerset vs Surrey List a The Cooper Associates County Ground, null Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Surrey Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Somerset vs Surrey Top Batters

Tom Lammonby is the highest run-scorer for Somerset in this tournament. He has been able to score 325 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 65.

Dom Sibley is the highest run-scorer for Surrey in this tournament. He has been able to score 337 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 56.16.

Somerset vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Migael Pretorius is the leading wicket-taker for Somerset this season. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in just 4 innings at an average of 26.42.

Tom Ealham is the leading wicket-taker for Surrey in this tournament. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 34.14.