Lancashire vs Gloucestershire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction
LAN
46%
Chance of Winning
GLO
54%
Parimatch
List a
Old Trafford
Who will win?
Facts:
- Lancashire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Gloucestershire, losing just one.
- Keaton Jennings, from Lancashire, has scored 307 runs in 5 innings at an average of 61.40.
- Oliver Price, from Gloucestershire, has taken 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 27.28.
Lancashire vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning
Gloucestershire will enter the next game against Lancashire with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown some good performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Oliver Price, who has scored 216 runs in 5 innings at an average of 43.20, and Daaryoush Ahmed, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 35. On the other hand, Lancashire will also be keen to turn the tables. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong over them in the recent games, which could help them to grab the win. They have players such as Keaton Jennings, who has scored 307 runs in 5 innings at an average of 61.40, and Jack Blatherwick, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.71.
- Lancashire Chances of Winning: 46%
- Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 54%
Lancashire vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Lancashire has been among the key performing teams in Group A this season. After playing five matches, the team has managed to secure three wins and two losses. And they will be looking at the game against Gloucestershire as a chance to secure another win. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against them, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Marcus Harris, who has scored 241 runs in 5 innings at an average of 48.20, and Josh Bohannon, who has scored 176 runs in 5 innings at an average of 35.20. Tom Bailey has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 24.57.
On the other hand, Gloucestershire has not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team has played a total of five games, where they have won one and lost all the remaining four games. But the next game against Lancashire could help the team to regain its winning momentum and get back on track. They have batsmen such as Graeme van Buuren, who has scored 195 runs in 4 innings at an average of 65, and Cameron Bancroft, who has scored 208 runs in 5 innings at an average of 52. Oliver Price has been able to take 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 27.28.
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Lancashire vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Lancashire and Gloucestershire will be played at Old Trafford, which gives the home-ground advantage to Lancashire. This venue has hosted a total of 59 ODIs, out of which 28 games have been won by the team batting first, and 30 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 225, but it falls to 197 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Lancashire and Gloucestershire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.
Lancashire and Gloucestershire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Singh Harry
all rounder
Bracey James
wicket keeper
Bohannon Josh
batsman
Price Oliver Joseph
all rounder
Harris Marcus
batsman
Eckland Joseph
wicket keeper
Flintoff Rocky
no information yet
Taylor Jack
batsman
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
Phillips Joseph Peter
batsman
Shetty Arav Ritesh
no information yet
Boorman Thomas
batsman
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Rao Aman
no information yet
Bailey Tom
bowler
Middleton Edward William
all rounder
Barnard Charlie
bowler
Williams Will
bowler
Aspinwall Tom
all rounder
Charlesworth Luke
all rounder
Team Form
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire has shown some good performances in this format of the game. But their winning momentum has been affected, as the team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games. They have players such as George Balderson, who holds 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 37.57, and Rocky Flintoff, who has scored 109 runs in 4 innings at an average of 54.50.
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire has not been able to do well in this format of the game. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Graeme van Buuren, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 46, and James Bracey, who has scored 165 runs in 5 innings at an average of 33.
Lancashire vs Gloucestershire
List a
Old Trafford, null
Lancashire
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Gloucestershire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Lancashire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters
Keaton Jennings is the highest run-scorer for Lancashire this season. He has managed to score 307 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 61.40.
Oliver Price is the highest run-scorer for Gloucestershire in this tournament. He has been able to score 216 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 43.20.
Lancashire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers
Jack Blatherwick is the leading wicket-taker for Lancashire this season. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in just 3 innings at an average of 21.71.
Oliver Price is also the leading wicket-taker for Gloucestershire this season. He has been able to take 7 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 27.28.
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