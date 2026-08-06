Lancashire vs Gloucestershire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction LAN 46 % Chance of Winning GLO 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The next game in Group A of the England Domestic One-Day Cup will be between Lancashire and Gloucestershire. This match is all set to be played on 7 August at 3:30 PM IST at Old Trafford. Lancashire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Northamptonshire by 67 runs. On the other hand, Gloucestershire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Warwickshire by 6 wickets. Which one of these two teams will be able to end its losing streak?

Who will win? Lancashire Gloucestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lancashire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Gloucestershire, losing just one.

Keaton Jennings, from Lancashire, has scored 307 runs in 5 innings at an average of 61.40.

Oliver Price, from Gloucestershire, has taken 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 27.28.

Lancashire vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire will enter the next game against Lancashire with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown some good performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Oliver Price, who has scored 216 runs in 5 innings at an average of 43.20, and Daaryoush Ahmed, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 35. On the other hand, Lancashire will also be keen to turn the tables. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong over them in the recent games, which could help them to grab the win. They have players such as Keaton Jennings, who has scored 307 runs in 5 innings at an average of 61.40, and Jack Blatherwick, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.71.

Lancashire Chances of Winning: 46%

Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 54%

Lancashire vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Lancashire has been among the key performing teams in Group A this season. After playing five matches, the team has managed to secure three wins and two losses. And they will be looking at the game against Gloucestershire as a chance to secure another win. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against them, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Marcus Harris, who has scored 241 runs in 5 innings at an average of 48.20, and Josh Bohannon, who has scored 176 runs in 5 innings at an average of 35.20. Tom Bailey has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 24.57.

On the other hand, Gloucestershire has not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team has played a total of five games, where they have won one and lost all the remaining four games. But the next game against Lancashire could help the team to regain its winning momentum and get back on track. They have batsmen such as Graeme van Buuren, who has scored 195 runs in 4 innings at an average of 65, and Cameron Bancroft, who has scored 208 runs in 5 innings at an average of 52. Oliver Price has been able to take 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 27.28.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Lancashire vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Lancashire and Gloucestershire will be played at Old Trafford, which gives the home-ground advantage to Lancashire. This venue has hosted a total of 59 ODIs, out of which 28 games have been won by the team batting first, and 30 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 225, but it falls to 197 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Lancashire and Gloucestershire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 57% Humidity 11° - 21° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 57% Humidity 11° - 21° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Lancashire and Gloucestershire Player List

Team Form

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has shown some good performances in this format of the game. But their winning momentum has been affected, as the team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games. They have players such as George Balderson, who holds 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 37.57, and Rocky Flintoff, who has scored 109 runs in 4 innings at an average of 54.50.

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire has not been able to do well in this format of the game. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Graeme van Buuren, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 46, and James Bracey, who has scored 165 runs in 5 innings at an average of 33.

Lancashire vs Gloucestershire List a Old Trafford, null Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now!

Lancashire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Keaton Jennings is the highest run-scorer for Lancashire this season. He has managed to score 307 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 61.40.

Oliver Price is the highest run-scorer for Gloucestershire in this tournament. He has been able to score 216 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 43.20.

Lancashire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Jack Blatherwick is the leading wicket-taker for Lancashire this season. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in just 3 innings at an average of 21.71.

Oliver Price is also the leading wicket-taker for Gloucestershire this season. He has been able to take 7 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 27.28.