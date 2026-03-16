Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Match Prediction
GLAM
45%
Chance of Winning
DER
55%
Parimatch
List a
Gnoll Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Both teams are coming into this game after losing their respective opening games of the tournament
- Glamorgan skipper slammed a 92-ball 135 in the losing cause but seems to be in great form.
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning
Glamorgan struggled immensely in the previous game against Hampshire. They conceded 324 runs against Hampshire and then were bundled out for 252 runs in the chase despite their captain Kiran Carlson scoring 135 runs. They are the defending champions and would be keen on making amends in this clash against Derbyshire thereby registering their first win of the season.
Meanwhile, Derbyshire also lost their previous game to Glouecestershire by 59 runs. But they did put up a decent fight, chasing down the target of 342 runs. Each of their top six batters got starts but none of them could convert it into three figures. Derbyshire’s bowling needs to be improved as they went for a lot of runs and they would be looking to get on the board in this game.
- Glamorgan’s chances of winning - 45%
- Derbyshire’s chances of winning - 55%
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Andy Gorvin endured a tough outing against Hampshire in the previous game. He conceded 75 runs in his 10 overs and picked up only one wicket. Having said that, Gorvin picked up 19 wickets last season and was the joint-highest wicket-taker for Glamorgan. He is a brilliant bowler and will definitely look to make amends in this game. He can be expected to pick up at least two wickets in this game.
Matthew Montgomery is the latest signing for Derbyshire. He impressed in his maiden outing for the county, picking up one wicket for 45 runs and scoring 42 runs off 39 balls while batting at number three. Montgomery is a decent all-rounder when it comes to the 50-over format and can definitely turn the game on its head with his performance. He can be expected to score at least 50 runs and pick up one wicket in the game against Glamorgan.
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction
The previous game at the Gnoll cricket ground in Neath witnessed the team batting first post 324 runs on the board. The chasing team, Glamorgan, were skittled for 252 runs only but batting seemed to have got easier in the second half with their skipper Kiran Carlson slamming 135 runs off 92 balls. Once again, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.
Weather Report
The weather forecast in Neath is not great on Thursday (August 7) with rain likely to interrupt the proceedings. There is a 35% chance of heavens opening up during the match. However, the clouds are expected to clear up after 1 PM local time. The temperature is likely to be around 18-19 Degrees Celsius during the action in the middle.
Glamorgan News & Player List
Glamorgan Player List
Kiran Carlson (C), Henry Hurle, Billy Root, James Harris, Andy Gorvin, Ben Morris, Ned Leonard, Zain ul Hassan, Will Smale, Alex Horton, Asa Tribe, Romano Franco, Eddie Bryom
Predicted Playing XI
|
Eddie Byrom
|
Batter
|
Asa Tribe
|
Batter
|
William Smale
|
Batter
|
Kiran Carlson (C)
|
All-Rounder
|
Billy Root
|
Batter
|
Zain ul Hassan
|
All-Rounder
|
Alex Horton
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Andy Gorvin
|
Bowler
|
James Harris
|
Bowler
|
Ned Leonard
|
Bowler
|
Romano Franco
|
Bowler
Glamorgan Team Form
Glamorgan are the defending champions but they started their title defence on a losing note. They lost to Hampshire in the opening game, failing to chase down the target of 325 runs.
Derbyshire News & Player List
Derbyshire Player List
Brooke Guest (C), Ben Aitchison, Martin Andersson, Amrit Basra, Yousaf Ben Naeem, Harry Came, Anuj Dal, Joe Hawkins, Rory Haydon, Caleb Jewell, Matt Montgomery, Nick Potts, Ross Whiteley
Predicted Playing XI
|
Harry Came
|
Batter
|
Cale Jewell
|
Batter
|
Matthew Montgomery
|
All-Rounder
|
Brooke Guest (C)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Martin Andersson
|
All-Rounder
|
Amrit Basra
|
All-Rounder
|
Ross Whiteley
|
Batter
|
Joe Hawkins
|
All-Rounder
|
Ben Aitchison
|
Bowler
|
Nick Potts
|
Bowler
|
Rory Haydon
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire lost their opening match to Gloucestershire as they failed to chase down a mammoth target of 342 runs.
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Head to Head
Glamorgan and Derbyshire have faced each other 45 times in List A cricket. Glamorgan have won 20 matches while Derbyshire have emerged victorious on 25 occasions.
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Betting Odds
Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire
Eddie Byrom and Asa Tribe opened the innings for Glamorgan and added 38 runs in less than seven overs in the previous game. On the other hand, Harry Came and Caleb Jewell were the openers for Derbyshire in the last outing and they added only 24 runs. Even though one game is a very small sample size to predict, the Glamorgan openers looked in good touch compared to their Derbyshire counterparts in the previous game. Hence, Glamorgan are expected to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire in this game.
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire
List a
Gnoll Cricket Ground, null
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Top Batters
Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s top batter
Kiran Carlson led from the front for Glamorgan with the bat in the previous game. He seemed to be batting on an entirely different surface in the 325-run chase as the skipper smashed his way to 135 runs off just 92 balls with nine fours and 10 sixes to his name. Carlson is once again expected to carry a comparatively weaker batting line-up of Glamorgan. Given his excellent form, Carlson is expected to be his team’s top batter in this game against Derbyshire.
Brooke Guest to be Derbyshire's top batter
Derbyshire skipper Brooke Guest was at his best batting at number four in the run-chase of 342 runs. He scored 86 runs off 88 balls with six fours and two sixes but didn’t get enough support consistently from the other end. Nevertheless, Guest looked in amazing form and is likely to bat in the same vein in this game. Hence, Brooke Guest is expected to be the top batter for Derbyshire.
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers
Ned Leonard to be Glamorgan’s top bowler
Ned Leonard was at his best with the ball in the previous game. He dismissed the in-form players like Ali Orr and Tilak Varma against Hampshire and then came back to send back Ben Mayes who was batting well on 74. Overall, he finished with figures of 3/54 in his seven overs and looked the best bowler for Glamorgan. Leonard is yet again expected to be the top bowler for Glamorgan.
Ben Aitchison to be Derbyshire's top bowler
Ben Aitchison didn’t have a great time with the ball in the previous game. He returned with the figures of 2/88 in his 10 overs but his two wickets came at a crucial juncture in the innings. Aitchison bowls the toughest overs of the innings and he would be itching to make amends in this game. He is a brilliant bowler and has enough variations up his sleeves to fox the batters. Aitchison is expected to be the top bowler for Derbyshire in this clash.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Derbyshire
- Glamorgan to win - 1.75 (Parimatch)
- Derbyshire to win - 1.88 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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