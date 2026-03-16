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Sussex vs Kent Match Prediction

SUS

52%

Chance of Winning

KEN

48%

Parimatch

1.82
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Batery

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Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground

Sussex and Kent are slated to meet in the One-Day Cup on August 7, 2025, and they will clash at Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground. The game is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST.
Kent vs Sussex match prediction.

Facts:

  • Danny Lamb stands as the leading run scorer for Sussex in the tournament so far with 74 runs in one innings.
  • Kent’s Ben Compton is the top batter of the County Championship Division Two with 1198 runs in 21 innings.

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Sussex vs Kent Chances of Winning

Sussex are already on the backfoot as they lost to Durham by a massive margin in the previous encounter in the tournament. The latter posted a daunting score of 310 runs which Sussex had a difficult time chasing down; after the entire top order were rendered ineffective, Fynn Hudson-Prentice and Oli Carter brought some stability to the innings with scores of 44 and 38 runs, respectively. Danny Lamb did his best to help by adding 74 runs to the tally but with no assistance from the rest of the lineup, the team collapsed with 259 runs on the board which resulted in a 51-run defeat.

Kent were the worst-performing team in the County Championship Division Two but their last match against Leicestershire showed that they still had a spark of competitiveness. After allowing the latter to score 471 runs, Kent were 445/8 during their chase. Opener Ben Compton did half the work on his own with a 221-run knock while Harry Finch and Tawanda Muyeye were next in line with 54* and 46 runs, respectively. However, at this juncture, the match had to be called off due to a lack of time and the sides were forced into a draw.

  • Sussex chance of winning - 52%
  • Kent chance of winning - 48%

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Sussex vs Kent Betting Tips

Sussex to score under 23.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Tom Haines remains the mainstay opener for Sussex in the present tournament as well while his County partner, Daniel Hughes, was replaced by Danial Ibrahim in the last game against Durham. This made no difference to their performance, though, considering their score of nine runs was not compelling. In the last five County matches, the pair set up stands of 19, 12, 28, 3, 98, 9, 0, 11 and 10 runs. Since their form has been substandard to say the least, they are not expected to be competitive in the upcoming game either.

Sussex vs Kent Toss Prediction

Three One Day International matches have been played at Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground so far and the chasing sides have a clean sweep with three victories. The average first innings score of 131 is ridiculously low and is not the slightest bit competitive. This makes fielding first a rather obvious choice for the toss winner of the next match.

Weather Report

With the temperature going up to 20 degrees Celsius, mostly cloudy conditions are expected at Arundel with a minimal 20% chance of rain.

Sussex Player List

Jack Carson (c), Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, George Thomas, Harrison Ward, Nantes Oosthuizen, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Nathan McAndrew, Zach Lion-Cachet, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Gurinder Sandhu, Henry Crocombe, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Ollie Moore, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Troy Henry, Tymal Mills.

Predicted Playing XI

Danial Ibrahim

Batter

Tom Haines

Batter

Tom Clark

Batter

Charlie Tear

Wicket-keeper

Fynn Hudson-Prentice

All-rounder

Oliver Carter

Batter

Danny Lamb

All-rounder

Jack Carson (C)

Bowler

Archie Lenham

Bowler

Aristides Karvelas

Bowler

Henry Crocombe

Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex’s top order is their greatest weakness in the tournament and there is room for improvement in their batting.

Kent Player List

Ben Compton, Ben Dawkins, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ekansh Singh, Jaydn Denly, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Corey Flintoff, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Tom Rogers, Chris Benjamin, Harry Finch, Sam Billings, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Jaskaran Singh, Kashif Ali, Keith Dudgeon, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Will Harby.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton

All-rounder

Jaydn Denly

All-rounder

Daniel Bell-Drummond

Batter

Tawanda Muyeye

Batter

Jack Leaning

Wicket-keeper

Joey Evison

All-rounder

Harry Finch

Batter

Grant Stewart

Bowler

Matt Parkinson

Bowler

Matt Quinn

Bowler

Wes Agar

Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent’s batting performances in the Division Two were inconsistent and that puts them at a disadvantage.

Sussex vs Kent Head-to-Head

Sussex have a massive upper hand over Kent in the last five head-to-head games, having won three matches while the latter have a single victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 3

Kent - 1

No Result - 1

Sussex vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Sussex @ 1.71 (Parimatch)

Danial Ibrahim and Tom Haines opened for Sussex in the previous game against Durham where they scored nine runs together before the former lost his wicket. They were not particularly fruitful in the County Championship either where they added 19, 12, 28, 3 and 98 runs to the first wicket in the last three games. On the contrary, Kent’s openers were significantly better in the previous three matches of the tournament with totals of 52, 37, 62, 46 and 2 runs together. The bookmakers are certain the latter have a better shot at achieving a superior first partnership in the next match.

Sussex vs Kent

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Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground, null

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Sussex

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Kent

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Sussex vs Kent Best Batters

Tom Haines to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Tom Haines was not among the top contributors last time out against Durham where the opener scored 21 runs before his dismissal. However, he was one of the top run scorers for Sussex in the County Championship this season with 753 runs in 21 innings and an average of 39.63, making him the top contender against Kent.

Ben Compton to be Kent’s Best Batter

Ben Compton was a double centurion in the previous County outing against Leicestershire, having notched up an impressive 221 runs. He is in a league of his own with 1198 runs in 21 innings which includes five tons and a half-century. Averaging at 59.90, he is anticipated to be their standout batter once more.

Sussex vs Kent Best Bowlers

Henry Crocombe to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

In the previous outing against Durham, Henry Crocombe was fruitless as he delivered seven overs and failed to take any wickets while having achieved an economy rate of 8.00. Despite that, he remains the top choice since he has 12 wickets in six innings in the County season and will be expected to come good in the upcoming match.

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson was a wicket-taking powerhouse in the County Championship where he bagged a total of 28 wickets in nine innings, making him their top bowler overall. He led their bowling unit during the last encounter versus Leicestershire where he took a remarkable seven-wicket haul. He is the top choice to be their premier bowler against Sussex.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Sussex

Sussex were mediocre in the County Championship Division One as they were sixth in the standings and their start to the present tournament is below par, too, since they lost to Durham in the first game. They are third on the Group B points table with an awful net run rate of -1.020. Kent are entering their first match of the One Day Cup and they were off the mark with two wins, five losses and four draws in the Division Two. Although both sides have their work cut out, Sussex have the edge with a 3-1 scoreline in the last five head-to-head fixtures.
  • Sussex to win @ 1.82 (Parimatch)
  • Kent to win @ 1.82 (Parimatch)
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