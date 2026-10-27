Auckland vs Canterbury The Ford Trophy Match Prediction AUC 46 % Chance of Winning CKI 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Ford Trophy 2026/27 is all set to commence, with the opening match of the tournament being between Auckland and Canterbury. This match will be played on 28 October at 3:00 AM IST at the Eden Park Outer Oval. Auckland finished in the league stages last season, as they now aim to get a strong start in this tournament. On the other hand, Canterbury finished as the runner-up of the previous season, as they now aim to get a strong start.

Who will win? Auckland Canterbury Vote 0 votes

Facts: Canterbury has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Auckland, losing one.

Mark Chapman, from Auckland, has scored 3379 runs in 90 innings at an average of 42.77.

Matt Henry, from Canterbury, has taken 297 wickets in 174 innings at an average of 26.04.

Auckland vs Canterbury Chances of Winning

Canterbury will enter the upcoming match against Auckland with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Auckland in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tom Latham, who has scored 7737 runs in 242 innings at an average of 36.84, and Matt Henry, who holds 297 wickets in 174 innings at an average of 26.04. On the other hand, Auckland will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Mark Chapman, who has scored 3379 runs in 90 innings at an average of 42.77, and Jimmy Neesham, who holds 165 wickets in 134 innings at an average of 29.41.

Auckland Chances of Winning: 46%

Canterbury Chances of Winning: 54%

Auckland vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Auckland was able to show mediocre performances in the previous season. The team finished at the 4th spot in the league stages, having secured just 4 wins and 5 losses in 10 matches. In their opening game against Canterbury, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to some extent, despite being on a losing streak against them in recent games. They have batsmen such as Jimmy Neesham, who has scored 3699 runs in 133 innings at an average of 34.57, and Cam Fletcher, who has scored 2159 runs in 89 innings at an average of 32.71. Ben Lister has been able to take 83 wickets in 69 innings at an average of 35.15.

On the other hand, Canterbury will be heading to this tournament being the key contenders. The team finished as the runner-up last season, and they were able to finish 1st in the league stages with 7 wins and 2 losses. Against Auckland, their record has been strong, which could help the team to get off to a winning start. They have batsmen such as Chad Bowes, who has scored 3782 runs in 110 innings at an average of 38.20, and Leo Carter, who has scored 1571 runs in 55 innings at an average of 36.53. Ish Sodhi will also be a key bowler, as he holds 156 wickets in 116 innings at an average of 32.70.

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Auckland vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

The match between Auckland and Canterbury will be played at Eden Park Outer Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to Auckland. This venue has hosted a total of 5 ODIs, out of which 3 games have been won by the team batting first and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 214, but it falls to 131 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Auckland and Canterbury could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Sunny 65% Humidity 11° - 18° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 65% Humidity 11° - 18° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Auckland and Canterbury Player List

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Team Form

Auckland Team Form

Auckland has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the new season. They have players such as Sean Solia, who has taken 53 wickets in 63 innings at an average of 34.66, and Adithya Ashok, who has scored 323 runs in 22 innings at an average of 17.

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury has also shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the new season. They have players such as Henry Nicholls, who has scored 6272 runs in 175 innings at an average of 42.09, and Will O'Rourke, who holds 64 wickets in 41 innings at an average of 26.15.

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Auckland vs Canterbury Top Batters

Mark Chapman will be a key batsman for Auckland in the upcoming match. In his List A career, he has managed to score 3379 runs in 90 innings at an average of 42.77.

Tom Latham will be a key batsman for Canterbury in the upcoming match. In his List A career, he has managed to score 7737 runs in 242 innings at an average of 36.84.

Auckland vs Canterbury Top Bowlers

Jimmy Neesham will be a key bowler for Auckland in the upcoming match. In his List A career, he has managed to take 165 wickets in 134 innings at an average of 29.41.

Matt Henry will be a key bowler for Canterbury in the upcoming match. In his List A career, he has managed to take 297 wickets in 174 innings at an average of 26.04.