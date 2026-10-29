Tasmania vs New South Wales Sheffield Shield Match Prediction TIG 54 % Chance of Winning BLU 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The cricket fans are now waiting for the upcoming match in the Sheffield Shield, as it will be Tasmania going against New South Wales. This match will be played from 30 October at 5:00 AM IST at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Tasmania is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Victoria by just 4 runs. On the other hand, New South Wales is heading to this game after its previous match against Western Australia ended in a draw.

Who will win? Tasmania New South Wales Vote 0 votes

Facts: Tasmania has won three out of its last five head-to-head games against New South Wales.

Ben McDermott, from Tasmania, has scored 253 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.25.

Sean Abbott, from New South Wales, has taken 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.

Tasmania vs New South Wales Chances of Winning

Tasmania will enter the upcoming match against New South Wales with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against New South Wales and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ben McDermott, who has scored 253 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.25, and Marcus Bean, who holds 10 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.50. On the other hand, New South Wales will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Oliver Davies, who has scored 315 runs in 3 innings at an average of 105, and Sean Abbott, who holds 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.

Tasmania Chances of Winning: 54%

New South Wales Chances of Winning: 46%

Tasmania vs New South Wales Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Tasmania has now received a strong start in this edition of the tournament. The team holds a win and no loss in the initial two games they have played, which puts them at the 2nd spot in the standings with 9.76 points. Against New South Wales, their record has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Jake Doran, who has scored 204 runs in 4 innings at an average of 68, and Nikhil Chaudhary, who has scored 86 runs in 2 innings at an average of 43. Gabe Bell has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 26.44.

On the other hand, New South Wales have not been able to capitalise much on their start. The team has started its campaign with draws in their initial two games, which puts them at the 4th spot in the standings with 8.65 points. As the next game against Tasmania poses to be a challenge for them, they will have to rely on their form to turn the tables. They have players such as Kurtis Patterson, who has scored 196 runs in 3 innings at an average of 65.33, and Jack Edwards, who has scored 168 runs in 3 innings at an average of 56. Jake Scott has also managed to take 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 22.83.

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Tasmania vs New South Wales Match Toss Prediction

The match between Tasmania and New South Wales will be played at Bellerive Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to Tasmania. This venue has hosted a total of 14 Tests, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and 3 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 356, but it falls to 248 in the second innings, increasing to 249 in the third innings, and falling to 246 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Tasmania and New South Wales could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 65% chance of rain on day two and 10% chance of rain on all remaining days.

Partly Sunny 56 - 65% Humidity 8° - 21° C Temperature 11 - 21 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 56 - 65% Humidity 8° - 21° C Temperature 11 - 21 kmph Wind Speed

Tasmania and New South Wales Player List

Team Form

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Caleb Jewell, who has scored 141 runs in 4 innings at an average of 35.25, and Mitchell Owen, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 22.

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales have not been able to secure wins in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Jack Edwards, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.85, and Sam Konstas, who has scored 222 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 71.84.

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Tasmania vs New South Wales Top Batters

Ben McDermott is the highest run-scorer for Tasmania in this tournament so far. He has been able to score 253 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.25.

Oliver Davies is the highest run-scorer for New South Wales in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 315 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 105.

Tasmania vs New South Wales Top Bowlers

Marcus Bean is the leading wicket-taker for Tasmania in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 20.50.

Sean Abbott is the leading wicket-taker for New South Wales in this tournament so far. He has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 20.