Central Districts vs Northern Districts Ford Trophy Match Prediction CST 47 % Chance of Winning NOR 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Ford Trophy is about to have some exciting games on its opening day, as the 2nd match will be between Central Districts and Northern Districts. This match will be played on 28 October at 3:00 AM IST at Saxton Oval. Central Districts are heading to this tournament as the defending champions, as they will aim to get a winning start to the new season. On the other hand, Northern Districts finished in the league stages last season, hoping for a better campaign this time.

Who will win? Central Districts Northern Districts Vote 0 votes

Facts: Northern Districts have won four out of their last five head-to-head matches against Central Districts, losing one.

Dane Cleaver, from Central Districts, has scored 2459 runs in 94 innings at an average of 28.26.

Scott Kuggeleijn, from Northern Districts, has taken 175 wickets in 114 innings at an average of 29.76.

Central Districts vs Northern Districts Chances of Winning

Northern Districts will enter the upcoming match against Central Districts with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Central Districts, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Scott Kuggeleijn, who holds 175 wickets in 114 innings at an average of 29.76, and Joe Carter, who has scored 2211 runs in 71 innings at an average of 35.09. On the other hand, Central Districts will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team also takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Dane Cleaver, who has scored 2459 runs in 94 innings at an average of 28.26, and Ajaz Patel, who holds 60 wickets in 55 innings at an average of 40.46.

Central Districts Chances of Winning: 47%

Northern Districts Chances of Winning: 53%

Central Districts vs Northern Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Central Districts are heading to the new season being the defending champions. The team finished at the 2nd spot in the league stages last season, with 6 wins and 3 losses, as they went on to defeat Canterbury in the finals to win the title. While their record against Northern Districts has not been strong, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Will Young, who has scored 5322 runs in 149 innings at an average of 39.13, and Dean Foxcroft, who has scored 2001 runs in 65 innings at an average of 34.50. Josh Clarkson has been able to take 73 wickets in 61 innings at an average of 27.56.

On the other hand, Northern Districts didn't have a good campaign last season. The team finished at the 5th spot in the league stages with just 3 wins and 5 losses in the 10 games they had played. Two of these wins came against Central Districts, as they now aim to get off to a winning start in the new season, with their opening game being against them. They have batsmen such as Nick Kelly, who has scored 3520 runs in 113 innings at an average of 32.29, and Henry Cooper, who has scored 1967 runs in 62 innings at an average of 35.76. Zak Gibson has managed to take 40 wickets in 34 innings at an average of 34.55.

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Central Districts vs Northern Districts Match Toss Prediction

The match between Central Districts and Northern Districts will be played at Saxton Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to Central Districts. This venue has hosted a total of 17 ODIs, out of which 5 games have been won by the team batting first, and 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 257, but it falls to 232 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Central Districts and Northern Districts could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 58% Humidity 10° - 16° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 58% Humidity 10° - 16° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Central Districts and Northern Districts Player List

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Team Form

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the opening game. They have players such as Josh Clarkson, who has scored 2371 runs in 98 innings at an average of 28.91, and Brett Randell, who holds 100 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 21.98.

Northern Districts Team Form

Northern Districts have shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Tim Pringle, who has taken 39 wickets in 33 innings at an average of 34.71, and Snehith Reddy, who has scored 123 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 89.78.

Central Districts vs Northern Districts Ford Trophy Saxton Oval Central Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.11 Bet Now! Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now!

Central Districts vs Northern Districts Top Batters

Dane Cleaver will be a key batsman for Central Districts in the upcoming match. In his List A career, he has been able to score 2459 runs in 94 innings at an average of 28.26.

Joe Carter will be a key batsman for Northern Districts in the upcoming match. In his List A career, he has been able to score 2211 runs in 71 innings at an average of 35.09.

Central Districts vs Northern Districts Top Bowlers

Ajaz Patel will be a key bowler for Central Districts in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 60 wickets in 55 innings in his List A career at an average of 40.46.

Scott Kuggeleijn will be a key bowler for Northern Districts in the next game. He has been able to take 175 wickets in 114 innings in his List A career at an average of 29.76.