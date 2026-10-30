Queensland vs Victoria Sheffield Shield Match Prediction BUL 53 % Chance of Winning VIC 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are waiting for the upcoming match in the Sheffield Shield, as it will be Queensland going against Victoria. This match will be played from 31 October at 5:00 AM IST at the Brisbane Cricket Ground. Queensland is heading to this game after winning its previous match against South Australia by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Victoria is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Tasmania by just 4 runs. It remains to be seen which team gets to climb the table with this game.

Who will win? Queensland Victoria Vote 0 votes

Facts: Queensland has won three out of its last five head-to-head games against Victoria, losing the remaining two.

Jack Clayton, from Queensland, has scored 189 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.

Harry Hoekstra, from Victoria, has taken 15 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.40.

Queensland vs Victoria Chances of Winning

Queensland will enter the upcoming match against Victoria with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Victoria and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jack Clayton, who has scored 189 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63, and Xavier Bartlett, who holds 16 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 11.81. On the other hand, Victoria will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Fergus O’Neill, who has scored 150 runs in 4 innings at an average of 37.50, and Harry Hoekstra, who has taken 15 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.40.

Queensland Chances of Winning: 53%

Victoria Chances of Winning: 47%

Queensland vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Queensland has been able to gain its rhythm in this tournament. After starting its campaign with a loss, the team went on to secure a win in the next game which puts them 5th in the standings with 8.45 points. Their match against Victoria seems to be an opportunity for another win, as their record over them has been strong lately and the team also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Jimmy Peirson, who has scored 176 runs in 4 innings at an average of 88, and Hugo Burdon, who has scored 70 runs in 4 innings at an average of 17.50. Cameron Gannon has managed to take 11 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.72.

On the other hand, Victoria has not been able to make much of their start this season. The team has lost both of its initial games, as they now stand at the bottom of the table with just 2.11 points. While their next game against Queensland remains a challenge, the team will be keen to secure a win in the same. They have batsmen such as Marcus Harris, who has scored 148 runs in 4 innings at an average of 37, and Liam Blackford, who has scored 145 runs in 4 innings at an average of 36.25. David Moody has been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 38.60.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Queensland vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

The match between Queensland and Victoria will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Queensland. This venue has hosted a total of 70 Tests, out of which 26 games have been won by the team batting first, and 28 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 329, but it falls to 319 in the second innings, to 236 in the third innings, and 157 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Queensland and Victoria could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 75% chance of rain on day two and four.

Partly Sunny & Scattered Thunderstorms 62 - 74% Humidity 17° - 29° C Temperature 11 - 16 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny & Scattered Thunderstorms 62 - 74% Humidity 17° - 29° C Temperature 11 - 16 kmph Wind Speed

Queensland and Victoria Player List

Team Form

Queensland Team Form

Queensland has been able to regain its winning momentum in this format of the game. The team is now having just one win and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Jem Ryan, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 23.50, and Hayden Kerr, who has scored 65 runs in 3 innings at an average of 21.66.

Victoria Team Form

Victoria has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Fergus O'Neill, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 41.50, and Oliver Peake, who has scored 85 runs in 4 innings at an average of 21.25.

Queensland vs Victoria First class Brisbane Cricket Ground, null Queensland Bulls Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Victoria Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Queensland vs Victoria Top Batters

Jack Clayton is the highest run-scorer for Queensland in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 189 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 63.

Fergus O’Neill is the highest run-scorer for Victoria in this tournament so far. He has been able to score 150 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 37.50.

Queensland vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Xavier Bartlett is the leading wicket-taker for Queensland in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 16 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 11.81.

Harry Hoekstra is the leading wicket-taker for Victoria in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 13.40.