South Australia vs Western Australia Sheffield Shield Match Prediction RED 51 % Chance of Winning WEA 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Sheffield Shield action is all set to resume in the coming days, as South Australia prepares to go against Western Australia. This match will be played from 28 October at 5:30 AM IST at Adelaide Oval. South Australia is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Queensland by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Western Australia is heading to this game after its previous match against New South Wales ended in a draw.

Who will win? South Australia Western Australia Vote 0 votes

Facts: South Australia and Western Australia have defeated each other once in their last five head-to-head matches.

Ben Manenti, from South Australia, has scored 189 runs in 3 innings at an average of 63.

Jhye Richardson, from Western Australia, has taken 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.66.

South Australia vs Western Australia Chances of Winning

South Australia will enter the upcoming match against Western Australia with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ben Manenti, who has scored 189 runs in 3 innings at an average of 63, and Brendan Doggett, who holds 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.37. On the other hand, Western Australia will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Aaron Hardie, who has scored 165 runs in 3 innings at an average of 82.50, and Jhye Richardson, who holds 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.66.

South Australia Chances of Winning: 51%

Western Australia Chances of Winning: 49%

South Australia vs Western Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

South Australia, the defending champions, have suffered a setback in this tournament. Even after starting its campaign with a win, the team suffered a loss in the very next game, which put them down to the 3rd spot in the standings with 9.42 points. In the upcoming match against Western Australia, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Jake Lehmann, who has scored 160 runs in 3 innings at an average of 53.33, and Henry Hunt, who has scored 79 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26.33. Henry Thornton has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 22.71.

On the other hand, Western Australia have received a dominant start in this tournament. After playing two games, the team has managed to secure a win and no loss, which puts them at the top of the table with 9.77 points. Against South Australia, they will be keen to secure a win, for which they will have to rely on their winning momentum. They have batsmen such as Joel Paris, who has scored 110 runs in 4 innings at an average of 55, and Kieran Elliott, who has scored 114 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.50. Corey Rocchiccioli has been able to take 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 48.50.

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South Australia vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction

The match between South Australia and Western Australia will be played at Adelaide Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to South Australia. This venue has hosted a total of 87 Tests, out of which 42 games have been won by the team batting first, and 25 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 377, but it falls to 345 in the second innings, to 268 in the third innings, and 207 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between South Australia and Western Australia could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there are minimal chances of rain on all days, with day three having a 65% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny (Rain on Day 3) 45 - 69% Humidity 9° - 22° C Temperature 11 - 21 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny (Rain on Day 3) 45 - 69% Humidity 9° - 22° C Temperature 11 - 21 kmph Wind Speed

South Australia and Western Australia Player List

Team Form

South Australia Team Form

South Australia just got its winning momentum affected in this format of the game. The team is now having three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Nathan McAndrew, who has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 27.71, and Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 55 runs in 2 innings at an average of 27.50.

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Joel Paris, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 43.25, and Jayden Goodwin, who has scored 71 runs in 2 innings at an average of 35.50.

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South Australia vs Western Australia Top Batters

Ben Manenti is the highest run-scorer for South Australia in this tournament so far. He has been able to score 189 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 63.

Aaron Hardie is the highest run-scorer for Western Australia in this tournament. He has managed to score 165 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 82.50.

South Australia vs Western Australia Top Bowlers

Brendan Doggett is the leading wicket-taker for South Australia in this tournament. He has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 21.37.

Jhye Richardson is the leading wicket-taker for Western Australia in this tournament. He has been able to take 9 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 21.66.