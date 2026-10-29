New Zealand vs India T20I Match Prediction NZ 45 % Chance of Winning IND 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The cricket fans are now waiting for the upcoming match in the India tour of New Zealand, as both teams prepare for the fourth T20I. This match will be played on 30 October at 12:30 PM IST at Eden Park in Auckland. India was able to win the previous match by 6 wickets and 40 balls remaining, taking the series win. Now the team will aim to secure another win to extend their lead to 4-0. On the other hand, New Zealand will aim to give their best and get a win in this series.

Who will win? New Zealand India Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 71 runs off 21 balls against Kyle Jamieson, while Jamieson has dismissed him once.

Tim Seifert has scored 43 runs off 26 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has dismissed him four times.

New Zealand vs India Chances of Winning

India will enter the upcoming match against New Zealand with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against New Zealand in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 169 runs in 3 innings at an average of 56.33, and Arshdeep Singh, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.75. On the other hand, New Zealand will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Glenn Phillips, who has scored 169 runs in 3 innings at an average of 84.50, and Mitchell Santner, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 11.

New Zealand Chances of Winning: 45%

India Chances of Winning: 55%

New Zealand vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand has not been able to find its rhythm in this series. After losing the first three games, they have already lost the series, as the team now aims to secure a win in the upcoming match. Noting their record against India, it will be quite challenging, but the Kiwis will still rely on their home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Bevon Jacobs, who has scored 128 runs in 3 innings at an average of 64, and Daryl Mitchell, who has scored 123 runs in 3 innings at an average of 61.50. Kyle Jamieson has been able to take 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 22.50.

On the other hand, India has unleashed its dominance in the series against New Zealand. With three consecutive wins, Shreyas Iyer and co., have been able to seal the series already, as they have now set their eyes on a clean sweep. As their record over New Zealand has been strong, the team now aims to secure another win in the next game. They have batsmen such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 99 runs in 3 innings at an average of 33, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 49 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24.50. Nitish Kumar Reddy has been able to take 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 54.50.

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New Zealand vs India Match Toss Prediction

The match between New Zealand and India will be played at the Eden Park, which gives the home-ground advantage to New Zealand. This venue has hosted a total of 37 T20Is, out of which 16 games have been won by the team batting first and 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 159, but it falls to 149 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between New Zealand and India could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Sunny 68% Humidity 13° - 18° C Temperature 35 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 68% Humidity 13° - 18° C Temperature 35 kmph Wind Speed

New Zealand and India Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand has been on a losing streak in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Michael Bracewell, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 54, and Finn Allen, who has scored 101 runs in 3 innings at an average of 33.66.

India Team Form

India has been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Axar Patel, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 57.50, and Naman Dhir, who has scored 77 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 233.33.

New Zealand vs India T20I Eden Park, Auckland New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.37 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs India Top Batters

Bevon Jacobs will be a key batsman for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 240 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 40.

Abhishek Sharma will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 382 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 38.20.

New Zealand vs India Top Bowlers

Mitchell Santner will be a key bowler for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 12 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 5.95.

Axar Patel will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 10 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 9.77.