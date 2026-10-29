New Zealand vs India T20I Match Prediction
NZ
45%
Chance of Winning
IND
55%
Parimatch
T20I
Eden Park, Auckland
Who will win?
Facts:
- India has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand.
- Abhishek Sharma has scored 71 runs off 21 balls against Kyle Jamieson, while Jamieson has dismissed him once.
- Tim Seifert has scored 43 runs off 26 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has dismissed him four times.
New Zealand vs India Chances of Winning
India will enter the upcoming match against New Zealand with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against New Zealand in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 169 runs in 3 innings at an average of 56.33, and Arshdeep Singh, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.75. On the other hand, New Zealand will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Glenn Phillips, who has scored 169 runs in 3 innings at an average of 84.50, and Mitchell Santner, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 11.
- New Zealand Chances of Winning: 45%
- India Chances of Winning: 55%
New Zealand vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
New Zealand has not been able to find its rhythm in this series. After losing the first three games, they have already lost the series, as the team now aims to secure a win in the upcoming match. Noting their record against India, it will be quite challenging, but the Kiwis will still rely on their home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Bevon Jacobs, who has scored 128 runs in 3 innings at an average of 64, and Daryl Mitchell, who has scored 123 runs in 3 innings at an average of 61.50. Kyle Jamieson has been able to take 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 22.50.
On the other hand, India has unleashed its dominance in the series against New Zealand. With three consecutive wins, Shreyas Iyer and co., have been able to seal the series already, as they have now set their eyes on a clean sweep. As their record over New Zealand has been strong, the team now aims to secure another win in the next game. They have batsmen such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 99 runs in 3 innings at an average of 33, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 49 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24.50. Nitish Kumar Reddy has been able to take 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 54.50.
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New Zealand vs India Match Toss Prediction
The match between New Zealand and India will be played at the Eden Park, which gives the home-ground advantage to New Zealand. This venue has hosted a total of 37 T20Is, out of which 16 games have been won by the team batting first and 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 159, but it falls to 149 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between New Zealand and India could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.
New Zealand and India Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Sharma Abhishek
all rounder
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
Samson Sanju
wicket keeper
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Iyer Shreyas
batsman
Jacobs Bevon
no information yet
Varma Tilak
batsman
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Reddy Nithish
batsman
Santner Mitchell
all rounder
Dhir Naman
bowler
Smith Nathan
bowler
Patel Axar
all rounder
Milne Adam
bowler
Singh Arshdeep
bowler
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Yadav Mayank
bowler
Fisher Matthew
bowler
Yadav Prince
batsman
Team Form
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand has been on a losing streak in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Michael Bracewell, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 54, and Finn Allen, who has scored 101 runs in 3 innings at an average of 33.66.
India Team Form
India has been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Axar Patel, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 57.50, and Naman Dhir, who has scored 77 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 233.33.
New Zealand vs India
T20I
Eden Park, Auckland
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand vs India Top Batters
Bevon Jacobs will be a key batsman for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 240 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 40.
Abhishek Sharma will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 382 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 38.20.
New Zealand vs India Top Bowlers
Mitchell Santner will be a key bowler for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 12 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 5.95.
Axar Patel will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 10 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 9.77.
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