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Wellington vs Otago The Ford Trophy Match Prediction

WFI

54%

Chance of Winning

OVO

46%

Parimatch

1.49
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

List a

Basin Reserve

The Ford Trophy will be having some exciting games for the cricket fans to witness, as the third match will be between Wellington and Otago. This match will be played on 28 October at 3:00 AM IST at Basin Reserve. Wellington was able to make it to the Eliminator stages last season, as they now aim to get a strong start this season. On the other hand, Otago had a poor run last time, with the team now aiming for a better form.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Otago has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Wellington.
  • Devon Conway, from Wellington, has scored 4831 runs in 122 innings at an average of 43.91.
  • Danru Ferns, from Otago, has taken 65 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 37.07.

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Wellington vs Otago Chances of Winning 

Wellington will enter the upcoming match against Otago with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Devon Conway, who has scored 4831 runs in 122 innings at an average of 43.91, and Ben Sears, who has taken 50 wickets in 37 innings at an average of 31.56. On the other hand, Otago will be keen to secure a win in the next game. Their record over Wellington has been strong in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jack Boyle, who has scored 2155 runs in 65 innings at an average of 34.75, and Danru Ferns, who has taken 65 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 37.07. 

  • Wellington Chances of Winning: 54%
  • Otago Chances of Winning: 46%

Wellington vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Wellington will also be heading to this tournament being the strong contenders. The team finished at the third spot in the league stages last season, with 6 wins and 4 losses, but their journey in the playoffs ended in the Eliminator. Against Otago, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Rachin Ravindra, who has scored 2214 runs in 61 innings at an average of 37.52, and Tom Blundell, who has scored 2043 runs in 76 innings at an average of 29.60. Logan van Beek has managed to take 203 wickets in 151 innings at an average of 31.59. 

On the other hand, Otago was not able to do well in the previous season. The team finished at the last spot in the league stages with no wins and 7 losses in the 10 games they had played. Their record against Wellington has been strong, which could help them to turn the tables in the next game. They have batsmen such as Luke Georgeson, who has scored 1248 runs in 38 innings at an average of 32.84, and Troy Johnson, who has scored 1404 runs in 48 innings at an average of 31.20. Matthew Bacon has been able to take 98 wickets in 68 innings at an average of 28.56. 

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Wellington vs Otago Match Toss Prediction 

The match between Wellington and Otago will be played at Basin Reserve, which gives the home-ground advantage to Wellington. This venue has hosted a total of 62 ODIs, out of which 29 games have been won by the team batting first, and 28 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 207, but it falls to 172 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first. 

Weather Report 

The match between Wellington and Otago could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain. 

Sunny
74% Humidity
11° - 15° C Temperature
48 kmph Wind Speed
Sunny
74% Humidity
11° - 15° C Temperature
48 kmph Wind Speed

Wellington and Otago Player List 

Playing

WFI
WFI
OVO
OVO
First TeamSecond Team
Abbas Muhammad

all rounder

Allen Finn

wicket keeper

Beaton Tom

batsman

Broom Neil

batsman

Chu Max

wicket keeper

Blundell Tom

wicket keeper

Cox Ben

wicket keeper

Borthwick Scott

all rounder

Conway Devon

wicket keeper

Duffy Ryan Mitchell

wicket keeper

Foxcroft Dean

all rounder

Georgeson Luke

all rounder

Fuller James

all rounder

Hodge Brad

batsman

Holder Jason

all rounder

Hose Adam

batsman

Kindley Hunter

all rounder

Kuggeleijn Scott

all rounder

Lee Brett

bowler

McLachlan Callum

wicket keeper

Ma'ara Ave

wicket keeper

Neesham James

all rounder

Phillips Glenn

all rounder

Raine Ben

all rounder

Ravindra Rachin

all rounder

Rippon Michael

all rounder

Sears Ben

bowler

Rodden Bradley

all rounder

Severin Gareth

wicket keeper

Todd Jamal

all rounder

Woakes Chris

all rounder

Team Form 

Wellington Team Form 

Wellington has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Peter Younghusband, who has scored 723 runs in 61 innings at an average of 21.26, and Muhammad Abbas, who holds 11 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 55.54.

Otago Team Form 

Otago has failed to secure wins in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and no wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Jarrod McKay, who holds 24 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 28.83, and Jacob Cumming, who has scored 201 runs in 10 innings at an average of 22.33. 

Wellington vs Otago Head to Head

This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance.
No info

Wellington vs Otago

List a

Basin Reserve, Wellington

Icon

Wellington Firebirds

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1.49
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Otago Volts

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2.43

Wellington vs Otago Top Batters 

Devon Conway will be a key batsman for Wellington in the next game. In his List A career, he has managed to score 4831 runs in 122 innings at an average of 43.91.

Jack Boyle will be a key batsman for Otago in the upcoming match. In his List A career, he has managed to score 2155 runs in 65 innings at an average of 34.75.

Wellington vs Otago Top Bowlers 

Ben Sears will be a key bowler for Wellington in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 50 wickets in 37 innings in his List A career at an average of 31.56.

Danru Ferns will be a key bowler for Otago in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 65 wickets in 53 innings in his List A career at an average of 37.07. 

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Wellington will win. Wellington takes the home-ground advantage over Otago in the next game.
Compare Odds:Otago to Win - 2.43
Wellington to Win - 1.49
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