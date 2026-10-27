Wellington vs Otago The Ford Trophy Match Prediction WFI 54 % Chance of Winning OVO 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Ford Trophy will be having some exciting games for the cricket fans to witness, as the third match will be between Wellington and Otago. This match will be played on 28 October at 3:00 AM IST at Basin Reserve. Wellington was able to make it to the Eliminator stages last season, as they now aim to get a strong start this season. On the other hand, Otago had a poor run last time, with the team now aiming for a better form.

Who will win? Wellington Otago Vote 0 votes

Facts: Otago has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Wellington.

Devon Conway, from Wellington, has scored 4831 runs in 122 innings at an average of 43.91.

Danru Ferns, from Otago, has taken 65 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 37.07.

Wellington vs Otago Chances of Winning

Wellington will enter the upcoming match against Otago with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Devon Conway, who has scored 4831 runs in 122 innings at an average of 43.91, and Ben Sears, who has taken 50 wickets in 37 innings at an average of 31.56. On the other hand, Otago will be keen to secure a win in the next game. Their record over Wellington has been strong in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jack Boyle, who has scored 2155 runs in 65 innings at an average of 34.75, and Danru Ferns, who has taken 65 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 37.07.

Wellington Chances of Winning: 54%

Otago Chances of Winning: 46%

Wellington vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Wellington will also be heading to this tournament being the strong contenders. The team finished at the third spot in the league stages last season, with 6 wins and 4 losses, but their journey in the playoffs ended in the Eliminator. Against Otago, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Rachin Ravindra, who has scored 2214 runs in 61 innings at an average of 37.52, and Tom Blundell, who has scored 2043 runs in 76 innings at an average of 29.60. Logan van Beek has managed to take 203 wickets in 151 innings at an average of 31.59.

On the other hand, Otago was not able to do well in the previous season. The team finished at the last spot in the league stages with no wins and 7 losses in the 10 games they had played. Their record against Wellington has been strong, which could help them to turn the tables in the next game. They have batsmen such as Luke Georgeson, who has scored 1248 runs in 38 innings at an average of 32.84, and Troy Johnson, who has scored 1404 runs in 48 innings at an average of 31.20. Matthew Bacon has been able to take 98 wickets in 68 innings at an average of 28.56.

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Wellington vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

The match between Wellington and Otago will be played at Basin Reserve, which gives the home-ground advantage to Wellington. This venue has hosted a total of 62 ODIs, out of which 29 games have been won by the team batting first, and 28 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 207, but it falls to 172 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Wellington and Otago could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Sunny 74% Humidity 11° - 15° C Temperature 48 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 74% Humidity 11° - 15° C Temperature 48 kmph Wind Speed

Wellington and Otago Player List

Team Form

Wellington Team Form

Wellington has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Peter Younghusband, who has scored 723 runs in 61 innings at an average of 21.26, and Muhammad Abbas, who holds 11 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 55.54.

Otago Team Form

Otago has failed to secure wins in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and no wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Jarrod McKay, who holds 24 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 28.83, and Jacob Cumming, who has scored 201 runs in 10 innings at an average of 22.33.

Wellington vs Otago Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

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Wellington vs Otago Top Batters

Devon Conway will be a key batsman for Wellington in the next game. In his List A career, he has managed to score 4831 runs in 122 innings at an average of 43.91.

Jack Boyle will be a key batsman for Otago in the upcoming match. In his List A career, he has managed to score 2155 runs in 65 innings at an average of 34.75.

Wellington vs Otago Top Bowlers

Ben Sears will be a key bowler for Wellington in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 50 wickets in 37 innings in his List A career at an average of 31.56.

Danru Ferns will be a key bowler for Otago in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 65 wickets in 53 innings in his List A career at an average of 37.07.