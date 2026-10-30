Wellington vs Canterbury The Ford Trophy Match Prediction WFI 48 % Chance of Winning CKI 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Ford Trophy is set to be an exciting game for the cricket fans, as it will feature Wellington going against Canterbury. This match will be played on 31 October at 3:00 AM IST at Basin Reserve. Wellington is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Otago by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Canterbury is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Auckland by 33 runs. Which team gets the first win of the season?

Who will win? Wellington Canterbury Vote 0 votes

Facts: Canterbury has won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Wellington, losing the remaining.

Oscar Jackson, from Wellington, has scored 52 runs off 59 balls in the last game.

Angus McKenzie, from Canterbury, has taken 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 30.50.

Wellington vs Canterbury Chances of Winning

Canterbury will enter the upcoming match against Wellington with a higher chance of winning. Their record against Wellington has been strong lately, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Chad Bowes, who has scored 154 runs off 106 balls, and Angus McKenzie, who took 2 wickets at an average of 30.50. On the other hand, Wellington will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Oscar Jackson, who has scored 52 runs off 59 balls, and Yahya Zeb, who took a wicket at an economy of 4.

Wellington Chances of Winning: 48%

Canterbury Chances of Winning: 52%

Wellington vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Wellington has not been able to start off the current season on a positive note. The team suffered a massive loss in its opening game, which now puts them at the bottom of the standings. Against Canterbury in the upcoming match, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Jesse Tashkoff, who has scored 45 runs off 57 balls, and Tom Blundell, who has scored 29 runs off 41 balls in the last game. Liam Dudding was able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 4.50.

On the other hand, Canterbury also didn't have a good start in this tournament. The team suffered a loss in their opening game against Auckland, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. Holding a strong record against Wellington in recent games, they will be looking at the next game as an opportunity to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Leo Carter, who has scored 37 runs off 52 balls, and Cole McConchie, who has scored 33 runs off 28 balls. Matt Rowe was able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 7.87.

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Wellington vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

The match between Wellington and Canterbury will be played at Basin Reserve, which gives the home-ground advantage to Wellington. This venue has hosted a total of 62 ODIs, out of which 29 games have been won by the team batting first, and 28 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 207, but it falls to 172 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Wellington and Canterbury could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 59% Humidity 7° - 13° C Temperature 27 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 59% Humidity 7° - 13° C Temperature 27 kmph Wind Speed

Wellington and Canterbury Player List

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Team Form

Wellington Team Form

Wellington has not been able to show consistent performances in this format of the game. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Logan van Beek, who has scored 27 runs off 27 balls, and James Hartshorn, who holds a wicket at an economy of 7.20.

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as LLB Harper, who has taken a wicket at an average of 71, and Matt Rowe, who has scored 21 runs off 11 balls.

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Wellington vs Canterbury Top Batters

Oscar Jackson is the highest run-scorer for Wellington in this tournament. He was able to score 52 runs for the team in the last game at a strike rate of 88.14.

Chad Bowes is the highest run-scorer for Canterbury in this tournament so far. He has been able to score 154 runs for the team in the last game at a strike rate of 145.28.

Wellington vs Canterbury Top Bowlers

Yahya Zeb will be a key bowler for Wellington in the upcoming match. He has managed to take a wicket for the team in the last game at an economy of 4.

Angus McKenzie is the leading wicket-taker for Canterbury in this tournament. He has managed to take 2 wickets for the team in the last game at an average of 30.50.