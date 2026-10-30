Northern Districts vs Auckland Ford Trophy Match Prediction NOR 49 % Chance of Winning AUC 51 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The fourth match of the Ford Trophy is set to be an exciting game for the fans to witness, as it will feature Northern Districts going against Auckland. This match will be played on 31 October at 3:00 AM IST at Bay Oval. Northern Districts are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Central Districts by 62 runs. On the other hand, Auckland is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Canterbury by 33 runs.

Who will win? Northern Districts Auckland Vote 0 votes

Facts: Auckland has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Northern Districts, losing one.

Robert O'Donnell, from Northern Districts, has scored 145 runs off 102 balls in the last game.

Adithya Ashok, from Auckland, has taken 3 wickets in the last game at an average of 21.33.

Northern Districts vs Auckland Chances of Winning

Auckland will enter the upcoming match against Northern Districts with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Northern Districts in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sean Solia, who has scored 120 runs off 119 balls, and Adithya Ashok, who has taken 3 wickets at an average of 21.33. On the other hand, Northern Districts will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Robert O'Donnell, who has scored 145 runs off 102 balls, and Joshua Brown, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 12.

Northern Districts Chances of Winning: 49%

Auckland Chances of Winning: 51%

Northern Districts vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Northern Districts have received a strong start in this tournament. The team has started its campaign with an impressive win, which now puts them at the top of the standings with 4 points. In the upcoming match against Auckland, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables and secure a win. They have batsmen such as Michael Schlanders, who has scored 97 runs off 90 balls, and Xavier Bell, who has scored 50 runs off 26 balls in the last game. James Naylor was also able to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 16.

On the other hand, Auckland has also been a stronger side in this tournament. The team has started its campaign with a win, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. With a strong record against Northern Districts in its recent games, the next game is an opportunity for the team to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Dale Phillips, who has scored 112 runs off 95 balls, and Ryan Harrison, who has scored 26 runs off 11 balls in the last game. Angus Olliver has been able to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 21.66.

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Northern Districts vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

The match between Northern Districts and Auckland will be played at Bay Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to Northern Districts. This venue has hosted a total of 32 ODIs, out of which 15 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 17 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 235, but it falls to 215 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Northern Districts and Auckland might not be affected due to the weather conditions, but there is a 5% chance of rain.

Sunny 56% Humidity 11° - 15° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 56% Humidity 11° - 15° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Northern Districts and Auckland Player List

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Team Form

Northern Districts Team Form

Northern Districts have regained their winning momentum in this format of the game. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Michael Schlanders, who took 2 wickets at an average of 19, and Brett Hampton, who has scored 44 runs off 28 balls.

Auckland Team Form

Auckland has now been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds two consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the streak in the upcoming match. They have players such as Sean Solia, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 25, and Cam Fletcher, who has scored 58 runs off 43 balls.

Northern Districts vs Auckland Ford Trophy Bay Oval Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Auckland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Northern Districts vs Auckland Top Batters

Robert O'Donnell is the highest run-scorer for Northern Districts in this tournament. He has been able to score 145 runs for the team in the last game at a strike rate of 142.15.

Sean Solia is the highest run-scorer for Auckland in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 120 runs for the team in the last game at a strike rate of 100.84.

Northern Districts vs Auckland Top Bowlers

Joshua Brown is the leading wicket-taker for Northern Districts in this tournament. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in the last game at an average of 12.

Adithya Ashok is the leading wicket-taker for Auckland in this tournament. He has been able to take 3 wickets for the team in just one game at an average of 21.33.